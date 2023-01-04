In pics: Volkswagen ID.7 is one of the coolest electric sedans in the world
Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan is slated to go on sale in North America, Europe and China.
Volkswagen ID.7 comes as the latest entrant in the German automaker's ID-badged EV range.
The ID.7 has broke its cover at the CES 2023, but the exterior design remains under wrap of a special camouflage paint.
Despite the camouflage, the sleek and sculpted exterior of the pure electric sedan can be figured out.
The car gets sleek and sharp LED headlamps with multi-beam appearance for string illumination.
The LED taillights too come with sharp appearance, while the lip spoiler gives the sedan a sporty feel.
Dimensionally, the sedan measures 194.5 inches in length and has a wheelbase of 116.9 inches.
The sedan claims to have a cabin that is loaded with technology aided advanced features.
Volkswagen ID.7 gets a 15.0-inch touchscreen, illuminated touch sliders, an augmented reality head-up display, and digitally controlled air vents that automatically adjust in-car temperatures depending on how hot or cold it is outside.
The Volkswagen ID.7 is expected to run 700 km range on a single charge.
Volkswagen ID.7 is slated to go on sale in North America, China and Europe.
First Published Date: 04 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
