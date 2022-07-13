In pics: Pininfarina Battista enters series production, public debut next month
Pininfarina Battista is slated to be built in a limited number of only 150 units.
Pininfarina Battista comes with a wide range of customisation options.
Pininfarina Battista will be built in a limited number of 150 units only.
Pininfarina Battista gets a suave and highly aerodynamic design.
Each units of Pininfarina Battista takes 10-18 weeks to be built.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The chassis uses carbon fibre to be lightweight and rigid at the same time.
Pininfarina Battista gets a quad motor setup with each electric motor delivering power to one wheel.
Each Pininfarina Battista requires 1,.250 hours of working to be finished.
Pininfarina Battista comes as the coachbuilder turned into automaker's ambitious project.
PininFarina Battista will be built in to forms - a standard variant and an Anniversario edition.
The electric hypercar gets extensive carbon fibre elements.
Pininfarina Battista promises to churn out 1,900 hp of peak power.
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 07:59 PM IST
TAGS: Pininfarina Pininfarina Battista hypercar electric car sportscar supercar EV electric mobility
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS