In pics: Pininfarina Battista enters series production, public debut next month

Pininfarina Battista is slated to be built in a limited number of only 150 units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 07:59 PM
Pininfarina Battista comes with a wide range of customisation options.
Pininfarina Battista comes with a wide range of customisation options.
Pininfarina Battista comes with a wide range of customisation options.
Pininfarina Battista comes with a wide range of customisation options.
Pininfarina Battista will be built in a limited number of 150 units only.
Pininfarina Battista will be built in a limited number of 150 units only.
Pininfarina Battista will be built in a limited number of 150 units only.
Pininfarina Battista will be built in a limited number of 150 units only.
Pininfarina Battista gets a suave and highly aerodynamic design.
Pininfarina Battista gets a suave and highly aerodynamic design.
Pininfarina Battista gets a suave and highly aerodynamic design.
Pininfarina Battista gets a suave and highly aerodynamic design.
Each units of Pininfarina Battista takes 10-18 weeks to be built.
Each units of Pininfarina Battista takes 10-18 weeks to be built.
Each units of Pininfarina Battista takes 10-18 weeks to be built.
Each units of Pininfarina Battista takes 10-18 weeks to be built.

The chassis uses carbon fibre to be lightweight and rigid at the same time.
The chassis uses carbon fibre to be lightweight and rigid at the same time.
The chassis uses carbon fibre to be lightweight and rigid at the same time.
The chassis uses carbon fibre to be lightweight and rigid at the same time.
Pininfarina Battista gets a quad motor setup with each electric motor delivering power to one wheel.
Pininfarina Battista gets a quad motor setup with each electric motor delivering power to one wheel.
Pininfarina Battista gets a quad motor setup with each electric motor delivering power to one wheel.
Pininfarina Battista gets a quad motor setup with each electric motor delivering power to one wheel.
Each Pininfarina Battista requires 1,.250 hours of working to be finished.
Each Pininfarina Battista requires 1,.250 hours of working to be finished.
Each Pininfarina Battista requires 1,.250 hours of working to be finished.
Each Pininfarina Battista requires 1,.250 hours of working to be finished.
Pininfarina Battista comes as the coachbuilder turned into automaker's ambitious project.
Pininfarina Battista comes as the coachbuilder turned into automaker's ambitious project.
Pininfarina Battista comes as the coachbuilder turned into automaker's ambitious project.
Pininfarina Battista comes as the coachbuilder turned into automaker's ambitious project.
PininFarina Battista will be built in to forms - a standard variant and an Anniversario edition.
PininFarina Battista will be built in to forms - a standard variant and an Anniversario edition.
PininFarina Battista will be built in to forms - a standard variant and an Anniversario edition.
PininFarina Battista will be built in to forms - a standard variant and an Anniversario edition.
The electric hypercar gets extensive carbon fibre elements.
The electric hypercar gets extensive carbon fibre elements.
The electric hypercar gets extensive carbon fibre elements.
The electric hypercar gets extensive carbon fibre elements.
Pininfarina Battista promises to churn out 1,900 hp of peak power.
Pininfarina Battista promises to churn out 1,900 hp of peak power.
Pininfarina Battista promises to churn out 1,900 hp of peak power.
Pininfarina Battista promises to churn out 1,900 hp of peak power.
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 07:59 PM IST
TAGS: Pininfarina Pininfarina Battista hypercar electric car sportscar supercar EV electric mobility
