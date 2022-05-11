HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Harley Davidson Livewire Del Mar Breaks Cover, Promises 160 Kmph Speed

In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph speed in just 3.5 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 04:12 PM
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is based on S2 Arrow modular architecture that will underpin future LiveWire electric motorcycles.
1/6 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is based on S2 Arrow modular architecture that will underpin future LiveWire electric motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is based on S2 Arrow modular architecture that will underpin future LiveWire electric motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is based on S2 Arrow modular architecture that will underpin future LiveWire electric motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar Launch Edition will be available in a limited number of 100 units only.
2/6 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar Launch Edition will be available in a limited number of 100 units only.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar Launch Edition will be available in a limited number of 100 units only.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar Launch Edition will be available in a limited number of 100 units only.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is available in exclusive Jasper Gray and Comet Indigo paint theme options.
3/6 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is available in exclusive Jasper Gray and Comet Indigo paint theme options.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is available in exclusive Jasper Gray and Comet Indigo paint theme options.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is available in exclusive Jasper Gray and Comet Indigo paint theme options.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 2.5 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹69,860*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700*Onwards
Check latest offers
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar will be built on manufactured to order basis and it is priced at $17,699.
4/6 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar will be built on manufactured to order basis and it is priced at $17,699.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar will be built on manufactured to order basis and it is priced at $17,699.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar will be built on manufactured to order basis and it is priced at $17,699.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds with 160 kmph of top speed.
5/6 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds with 160 kmph of top speed.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds with 160 kmph of top speed.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds with 160 kmph of top speed.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar's electric powertrain is claimed to capable of churning out 80 hp of maximum power output.
6/6 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar's electric powertrain is claimed to capable of churning out 80 hp of maximum power output.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar's electric powertrain is claimed to capable of churning out 80 hp of maximum power output.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar's electric powertrain is claimed to capable of churning out 80 hp of maximum power output.
First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 04:12 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson LiveWire Del Mar Harley Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle electric bike electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295

Latest News

Car sales in India slumps 3.8% in April, two-wheeler sales see 15.4% growth
Car sales in India slumps 3.8% in April, two-wheeler sales see 15.4% growth
In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed
In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed
Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India
Ciaz to Ignis: Maruti offers discounts of up to ₹42,000 on its cars in May
Ciaz to Ignis: Maruti offers discounts of up to 42,000 on its cars in May

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city