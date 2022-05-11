In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph speed in just 3.5 seconds.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is based on S2 Arrow modular architecture that will underpin future LiveWire electric motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar Launch Edition will be available in a limited number of 100 units only.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is available in exclusive Jasper Gray and Comet Indigo paint theme options.
Similar BikesFind More Bikes
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 2.5 Lakhs Expected Price*
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹69,860*Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900*Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700*Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700*Onwards
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar will be built on manufactured to order basis and it is priced at $17,699.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds with 160 kmph of top speed.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar's electric powertrain is claimed to capable of churning out 80 hp of maximum power output.
First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 04:12 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson LiveWire Del Mar Harley Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle electric bike electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS