Hyundai is quietly dominating the US electric car market: Report

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are aiding the fast growth of EVs in the US.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM
Hyundai group is witnessing fast growth in the US EV market with Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
Kia India has officially launched the EV6 electric car in the Indian car market in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD versions, 
The starting price of the Kia EV6 electric car is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59.95 lakh while the price of the top-spec model is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.96 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).
The first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV comes in different body styles and cabin layouts. It has been brought to India in limited numbers via the CBU route with only 100 units available.
The Kia EV6 features a digital Tiger Nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED head light and tail light units and stylish alloy design. The India-spec model comes with a higher ground clearance at over 170 mm than the model sold overseas.
The Kia EV6 has a crossover design language which means it focuses more on a stylish profile in relatively compact proportions rather than a mean SUV-ish design language and body type.
Kia India has already received an overall booking for 355 units of the EV6 electric vehicle. The deliveries of the first units of EV6 will start from September this year.
Cabin of the Kia EV6 gets floating centre console  that catches the eye almost instantly but the open storage section under it is a clever design ploy. The cabin has a plush and futuristic appeal with materials from sustainable sources.
The front two seats in Kia EV6 have a zero-gravity recline function while there is a panoramic sunroof, a plethora of charging options, ambient lighting, a power outlet under the rear seat to charge home devices.
Kia will set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships which will help the EV6 to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes.
Hyundai group is witnessing fast growth in the US EV market with Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
Kia India has officially launched the EV6 electric car in the Indian car market in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD versions, 
Kia India has officially launched the EV6 electric car in the Indian car market in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD versions, 
The starting price of the Kia EV6 electric car is ₹59.95 lakh while the price of the top-spec model is ₹64.96 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).
The starting price of the Kia EV6 electric car is 59.95 lakh while the price of the top-spec model is 64.96 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).
The first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV comes in different body styles and cabin layouts. It has been brought to India in limited numbers via the CBU route with only 100 units available.
The first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV comes in different body styles and cabin layouts. It has been brought to India in limited numbers via the CBU route with only 100 units available.
The Kia EV6 features a digital Tiger Nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED head light and tail light units and stylish alloy design. The India-spec model comes with a higher ground clearance at over 170 mm than the model sold overseas.
The Kia EV6 features a digital Tiger Nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED head light and tail light units and stylish alloy design. The India-spec model comes with a higher ground clearance at over 170 mm than the model sold overseas.
The Kia EV6 has a crossover design language which means it focuses more on a stylish profile in relatively compact proportions rather than a mean SUV-ish design language and body type.
The Kia EV6 has a crossover design language which means it focuses more on a stylish profile in relatively compact proportions rather than a mean SUV-ish design language and body type.
Kia India has already received an overall booking for 355 units of the EV6 electric vehicle. The deliveries of the first units of EV6 will start from September this year.
Kia India has already received an overall booking for 355 units of the EV6 electric vehicle. The deliveries of the first units of EV6 will start from September this year.
Cabin of the Kia EV6 gets floating centre console  that catches the eye almost instantly but the open storage section under it is a clever design ploy. The cabin has a plush and futuristic appeal with materials from sustainable sources.
Cabin of the Kia EV6 gets floating centre console  that catches the eye almost instantly but the open storage section under it is a clever design ploy. The cabin has a plush and futuristic appeal with materials from sustainable sources.
The front two seats in Kia EV6 have a zero-gravity recline function while there is a panoramic sunroof, a plethora of charging options, ambient lighting, a power outlet under the rear seat to charge home devices.
The front two seats in Kia EV6 have a zero-gravity recline function while there is a panoramic sunroof, a plethora of charging options, ambient lighting, a power outlet under the rear seat to charge home devices.
Kia will set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships which will help the EV6 to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes.
Kia will set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships which will help the EV6 to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes.

Hyundai is dominating the US electric car market, not Tesla, in terms of growth pace. With the models like Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in its portfolio, the Hyundai group is garnering pretty good attention. A report by Bloomberg claims that Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have torn up the sales charts, passing the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and every other electric vehicle available in the US market, which is not built by Tesla.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on hybrids over electric vehicles)

Hyundai and Kia reportedly sold 21,467 units of Ioniq 5 and EV6 combined in the US market in May this year. The two electric cars even surpassed the previous sales of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which registered 15,718 units.

While Tesla is still leading the race in terms of cumulative sales volume of electric cars, the company took almost a decade to deliver as many EVs as Hyundai and Kia have sold in a few months.

Hyundai and Kia's triumphant run in the US electric car market comes at a time when the demand for electric vehicles in the country. Apart from this, another factor aiding the fast growth of Hyundai and Kia is the practicality of both these models. Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 offer cargo space of a small SUV, the size and shape of a body style that has taken over US garages of late.

Also, both the electric cars ride on the same modular architecture, incorporate the same electric motors and batteries and generate similar speed specifications well. Both cars charge at some of the fastest rates in the industry. They also offer a couple of features that are novel in the space. These include pedals to adjust regenerative braking and bi-directional power.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 11:05 AM IST
