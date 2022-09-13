HT Auto
Honda to launch over 10 electric motorcycles globally by 2025

Honda to use solid state batteries in its electric motorcycles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 11:27 AM
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade for representation purpose.
Honda Motor Co plans to launch more than ten electric motorcycle models globally in the next three years, claimed the Japanese auto major on Tuesday. The automaker claimed that it aims to ramp up the sales of electric motorcycles in an attempt to achieve carbon neutrality for motorcycles by the 2040s.

The motorcycle giant that dominates the global market has been facing challenges in shifting to electric. Motorcycles are wildly popular in developing countries, where consumers are price sensitive. Honda claims that the shift to electric means the vehicles will become heavier, and prices will increase substantially. This will eventually raise the barrier to entry for developing market consumers.

Honda also said in a statement that it aims to sell one million electric motorcycles every year within the next five years. The automaker also plans to sell 3.5 million electric motorcycles every year by 2030, which means around 15 per cent of its total sales.

For its electric motorcycles, Honda Motor Co. is currently developing solid-state batteries that will be used in all its e-motorbikes. The solid-state batteries for electric vehicles are known for better efficiency and more energy density as compared to regular lithium-ion batteries.

While Honda is aiming to increase its production and sales of electric motorcycles, at the same time, it said it would not end the production of internal combustion engines. This means the internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles too, will remain in business. However, Honda claims that it is working on reducing emissions from IC engines and introducing models that are compatible with carbon-neutral fuels such as petrol-ethanol blends.

In India, legacy two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have already introduced their electric scooters. However, two major companies, Hero MotoCorp and Honda, are yet to enter this space with their respective products.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 11:26 AM IST
