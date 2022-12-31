Hero MotoCorp begins deliveries of Vida V1 electric scooters

After a long wait, Hero MotoCorp finally entered the electric two-wheeler space under their new sub-brand called Vida. They currently have only one electric scooter in their line-up which is called V1. Now, the manufacturer has started deliveries of the Vida V1. The first customer has taken delivery at the company's experience store located at Vittal Mallya Road in Bangalore. Vida launched the electric scooter in a phased manner, the deliveries have started in Bangalore and it should get available soon in New Delhi and Jaipur.

Vida is offering the V1 in two variants - Plus and Pro. Vida V1 Plus is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Vida V1 Pro costs ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooters will go against Ola S1, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

Hero Vida will use Ather Energy's fast charging network Ather Grid to allow customers to recharge their V1 Plus and V1 Pro electric scooters.

The electric motor on both variants is the same. It is capable of producing a peak power output of 6 kW and continuous power output of 3.9 kW. The top speed of both scooters is 80 kmph. However, there is a difference between the acceleration times of both scooters. The V1 Plus can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds whereas the V1 Pro can hit 40 kmph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds.

The scooters come with four riding modes. There is Sports, Ride, Eco and Custom. Using the Custom mode, the rider can set up the response of brake regeneration, performance, etc. himself/herself.

The battery pack on both scooters is different but both of them are IP68 rated and come with a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty. The V1 Pro gets a larger 3.94 kWh pack that can deliver an IDC-claimed range of 165 km. The V1 Plus gets a smaller 3.9 kWh battery pack that has an IDC-claimed range of 143 km.

Vida is also offering a limp home feature, which reduces the chances of the rider being stranded. The scooters can drive at 10kmph for about 8 kilometres in case the SOC drops below a pre-defined limit.

