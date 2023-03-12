Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15

Hero Electric on Sunday teased a new electric scooter on its social media handle. The teaser image shows an electric scooter that appears quite similar to the Hero Optima, which is the brand's bestselling product so far. However, whether the upcoming electric scooter will come as an updated Hero Optima or a completely new model is unclear. The scooter is expected to launch next week on March 15.

Speaking about the teaser image, Hero Electric's upcoming e-scooter appears to have received an LED headlamp positioned at the top of the front cowl, while the centre of it gets LED turn indicators. As teased, the headlamp, turn indicator design, and front cowl look like Hero Optima. The alloy wheels with front disc brake, curvy seats, thick grab rail and a blue paint theme can be easily figured out in the teaser.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here

Hero Electric, in its tweet, has hinted that the upcoming electric scooter could come with connected technology. However, the company has not revealed anything in detail. “A new era of intelligent and sustainable mobility is all set to dawn," the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has written in its tweet.

A new era of intelligent and sustainable mobility is all set to dawn! Are you ready to experience the newest electrifying ride from Hero Electric? Watch this space to know more 🛵⚡#TheSmartMove pic.twitter.com/0nH6eSvFkO — Hero Electric (@Hero_Electric) March 12, 2023

In February this year, Hero electric sold 5,861 units of electric scooters in the Indian market, marking a slump in the retail figure for the company, as it retailed 6,393 units in January this year. In the current financial year, Hero Electric has cumulatively sold a total of 80,954 units of electric scooters.

As it appears, the company's slowed-down monthly sales have possibly resulted from its FAME-II scheme subsidy being revoked by the government in the wake of the fraudulent activities reported. The EV manufacturer was accused of ordering fully assembled vehicles from China, disintegrating them, and selling them to different ports across the country to evade tax.

First Published Date: