HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Growing Love For Electric Suvs Tripled India’s Lagging Ev Sales

Growing love for electric SUVs tripled India’s lagging EV sales

Electric passenger vehicle sales in India tripled last year as demand for affordable, compact sports utility vehicles surged, according to a report by BloombergNEF. The advent of ride-sharing startups such as BluSmart Mobility, Lithium Urban Technologies and Evera, which operate all-electric fleets, has also boosted demand, according to the report published on Wednesday.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
India is lagging behind China and US as most carmakers have been hesitant to make the switch because electric cars are costlier than internal combustion engine vehicles, while lack of public charging stations also deter buyers.
India is lagging behind China and US as most carmakers have been hesitant to make the switch because electric cars are costlier than internal combustion engine vehicles, while lack of public charging stations also deter buyers.
India is lagging behind China and US as most carmakers have been hesitant to make the switch because electric cars are costlier than internal combustion engine vehicles, while lack of public charging stations also deter buyers.
India is lagging behind China and US as most carmakers have been hesitant to make the switch because electric cars are costlier than internal combustion engine vehicles, while lack of public charging stations also deter buyers.

Smaller SUVs are becoming popular as they easily maneuver through India’s potholed roads and bad traffic, while offering aspirational buyers a status symbol. Compact electric SUVs are built on small-car platforms, making them more cost-effective than larger equivalents that require bigger and costlier battery packs.

Still, India is lagging behind nations like China and the US in adopting electric transport. Most local carmakers have been hesitant to make the switch because electric cars are costlier than internal combustion engine vehicles, while lack of public charging stations also deter buyers. Electric vehicle sales in India stood at 49,800 last year, accounting for just 1.3% of 3.8 million passenger vehicles sold, according to the report.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
1462 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also read: EV sales in India set for new high? Over 2.78 lakh units sold in first 3 months

That has created room for foreign carmakers to expand in India’s nascent EV market. Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. seeks to capture 40% of India’s EV market by 2030, while SAIC Motor Corp. is planning to launch three EVs by the end of 2024.

Homegrown manufacturers are trying to catch up by increasing investments in EVs. Tata Motors Ltd., which dominates the local EV market, plans to invest $2.2 billion, while the nation’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has committed $1.2 billion.

Many state-run companies and government departments floated tenders for building 593 charging stations on highways and expressways last year, according to the report. The build-out of chargers will alleviate range anxiety in consumers making inter-city trips and encourage the use of electric buses.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EV
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 735 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city