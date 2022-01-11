GoZero Mobility offers conventional bicycles switch to electric ones

GoZero Mobility, a British electric performance bicycle manufacturer on Tuesday has announced the launch of its new initiative Switch. This allows the conventional bicycle owners to exchange with a new GoZero electric bike. The e-bike manufacturer claims that it will accept bicycles priced between ₹7000-25,000 of any brand.

For this initiative, GoZero Mobility claims to have joined hands with Electric One, Saradhy Traders, Greaves EV Automart and Aryendra Mobility private limited. The company claims that it will offer the service in the North, West and South parts of the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Sumit Ranjan, Co-Founder, GoZero Mobility, said that the company aims to tap the growing demand for electric vehicles through this campaign.

As he said, the company takes the traditional bicycles and sells the new electric bicycles in exchange for that. The old bicycles are refurbished internally and various parts of them are used.

"Consumers always choose to be different, the whole idea around this campaign is to why settle for less. People have been riding conventional bicycles since ages, time is now for them to consider switching to a more trendy and upgraded eBikes by GoZero. Our X series eBikes are well apt to meet all regular and off-road requirements of a bicycle user, at the same time providing them with optimum comfort of electric drivetrain," said Sumit Ranjan.

The company claims that this offer will be available in its retail outlets as well, till 9th April 2022. Electric bicycles are finding an increasing number of takers as they come offering a convenient way of commuting. With the electric motors fitted to the bicycles, these e-cycles provides a solution to riders' fatigue, while they also offer greater riding range as well. Lately, several companies have come up with their products in the electric bicycle segment in India.