Gogoro unveils made-in-India CrossOver e-scooter

Taiwanese electric mobility solutions company Gogoro has forayed into the Indian market and has introduced its battery-swapping ecosystem and electric scooters in the country. The company unveiled its first “Smartscooter" for India in the form of the Gogoro CrossOver series and has opened its maiden battery-swapping stations in Delhi and Goa for B2B customers. The manufacturer’s electric scooters will be initially available for B2B customers.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 22:04 PM
Gogoro CrossOver GX250
The Gogoro CrossOver GX250 is made in India and will be available initially for B2B customers as a last-mile delivery, fleet and logistics services offering
The Gogoro CrossOver electric scooter range is made in India and will roll out of the company’s facility in Maharashtra. The CrossOver series is built on an all-terrain frame and will be available in three models - CrossOver GX250, CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S. The CrossOver GX250 is immediately available to customers, while the 50 and S versions will be made available later in 2024. The company the CrossOver range promises a variety of storage, riding and customisation capabilities.

Also Read : Gogoro unveils CrossOver electric scooter with off-road capability

Speaking about its entry into the highly competitive Indian electric mobility space, Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro, said, “We are at the cusp of a dramatic change in the global urban transportation landscape, and with its more than 250 million mopeds and motorcycles India is well positioned to lead the shift to sustainable consumer and B2B transportation. The Gogoro CrossOver series embodies everything our brand has come to stand for and the new made-in-India CrossOver GX250 is optimized for riders in India with more seating space, greater storage and better ground clearance."

While Gogoro’s first battery-swapping stations will be available in Delhi and Goa for B2B customers, it has announced expansion plans to roll out the service in Mumbai and Pune in the first half of 2024 with consumer availability in the second quarter of 2024.

The Gogoro CrossOver GX250 is the brand’s first made-in-India e-scooter and has been specifically adapted to suit the Indian customer’s needs. The company had run a pilot program in India previously and decided to integrate features as requested by the brand’s pilot riders.

The Gogoro CrossOver GX250 electric scooter offers a ground clearance of 176 mm, the highest ever on any model from the company. Power comes from a 2.5 kW (3.3 bhp) Direct Drive motor with a top speed of over 60 kmph. The company claims a range of 111 km on a single charge. Gogoro says the new frame increases the durability of the suspension system that can accommodate larger loads. It will come with 26 locking points with four cargo areas including a platform design headlight, foot, seat, and a rear cargo space. The rear seat can be flipped up or removed for additional cargo storage.

Luke further added, “Gogoro was uniquely created to introduce a mass market shift to sustainable energy in densely populated cities by establishing an intelligent battery-swapping ecosystem for vehicle refuelling that is safe, scalable and open. There has been significant demand in India for Gogoro battery swapping, Smartscooters and technologies and we are excited to be launching commercially with a variety of partners. On average, last-mile delivery riders ride more than six times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on a city."

Gogoro says the CrossOver GX250 will be the best alternative to gas-powered vehicles and will be well-suited to the specific market and industry needs in India. The company has already partnered with last-mile delivery companies like Zypp, as well as logistics fleets and taxi services to adopt its battery swapping and electric scooters. It is also working on establishing a shared mobility-as-a-service program.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 22:04 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
