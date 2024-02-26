Geneva Motor Show: Renault unveils R5 electric model, looks to bolster EV sales

In a determined to beat back the aggressive expansion of Chinese manufacturers in key European markets, Renault has unveiled what may be its most promising electric car in recent years. The Renault R5 E-Tech wants to be a stylish option for city-based commute and comes at a price point that makes takes the fight straight to the Chinese camp.

Priced at around 25,000 euros for the base version (approximately ₹22.50 lakh), the Renault R5 E-Tech is unabashedly inspired by the Renault R5 and Super 5 that were strong performers in the 1970s and 1980s, together selling nine million units between 1972 and 1996. There are very clear design cue influences on the R5 E-Tech and this includes the vertical lights and the bright body colour. But inspiration does not mean a retro-fitment and the French manufacturer is determined to underline this. Instead, the all-electric model wants to seek out the new-age discerning buyer who may have very specific needs from a new EV.

Renault outlines that that the first version of the EV will be officially launched in the second half of 2024 but it won't be its most-affordable version. Not initially anyway. So, instead of the 40 KWh variant with 300 kms of range, first of the block will be the Renault R5 E-Tech 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery with a claimed range of 400 kms.

EVs are mostly based on the platform design. In the case of the Renault R5 E-Tech, the platform was designed specifically for its design.

Some of the other highlights on the Renault R5 E-Tech is that it will support bidirectional charging which will allow owners to sell their battery's energy back to the grid. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) charge. Renault also highlights that the vehicle weighs less than 1,500 kilos, boasts of 326 litres of cargo area, has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm and a flat floorbed. Additionally, the company claims that the R5 E-Tech has a towing capacity of 500 kilos.

Renault is now looking at positioning the R5 E-Tech as a modern and capable EV that could change the EV game in Europe, both for itself and for the industry at large. “Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a car unlike any other. Its release coincides with a major shift by millions of Europeans towards a new mobility which is electric, connected, and sustainable," said Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group. “To develop this car in just three years in France, to the highest technological standard, all our decisions had to be disruptive, and our organisation as agile as possible."

