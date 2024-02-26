HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Geneva Motor Show: Renault Unveils R5 Electric Model, Looks To Bolster Ev Sales

Geneva Motor Show: Renault unveils R5 electric model, looks to bolster EV sales

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2024, 15:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Renault R5 E-Tech is positioned as a nimble urban EV that has a range of up to 400 kms and will come with two battery pack options.
Renault 5 E-Tech
The Renault R5 E-Tech has made its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show that is being held in Geneva for the first time since the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The Renault R5 E-Tech is positioned as an ubran electric car that is packed with features and has a practical drive range.
The Renault R5 E-Tech draws clear inspiration from erstwhile models Renault R5 and Super 5 that were strong performers in the 1970s and 1980s, together selling nine million units between 1972 and 1996. 
One of the biggest examples of this is in the use of flashy paint options on the body, apart from the White shade one can see here.
The Renault R5 E-Tech is being positioned for new-age EV customers and a fair chunk of such buyers may be in the younger age brackets.
As such, the design of the EV model is fresh even if it does draw inspiration from the Renault R5 and Super 5. 
The vertical taill lights on the Renault R5 and Super 5, for instance, are a clear throwback to those two models.
But there are practical bits too. The wheelbase, for instance, is at 2,540 mm and Renault says that a flat floorbed will further elevate the backseat comfort inside the EV.
The Renault R5 E-Tech will come with two battery pack options. The 40 KWh variant with 300 kms of range is priced at 25,000 euros or approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.50 lakh. But this won't be the first to be dispatched to customers. Instead, it will be the 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery pack version with a claimed range of 400 kms. This version will start shipping second-half of 2024.
The EV will also offer bidirectional charging which will allow owners to sell their battery's energy back to the grid. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) charge.
Renault says the EV weighs less than 1,500 kilos, making it agile and nimble.
The R5 E-Tech gets a large infotianment screen in the cabin and will offer plenty of storage areas all around the cabin. Additionally, it will also get a slew of safety features - active as well as passive.
View all Images
The new Renault R5 E-Tech electric car is aimed at cost-conscious buyers looking for a viable city commute option. (REUTERS)
The Renault R5 E-Tech has made its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show that is being held in Geneva for the first time since the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The Renault R5 E-Tech is positioned as an ubran electric car that is packed with features and has a practical drive range.
1/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech has made its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show that is being held in Geneva for the first time since the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The Renault R5 E-Tech is positioned as an ubran electric car that is packed with features and has a practical drive range. (REUTERS)
The Renault R5 E-Tech draws clear inspiration from erstwhile models Renault R5 and Super 5 that were strong performers in the 1970s and 1980s, together selling nine million units between 1972 and 1996. 
2/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech draws clear inspiration from erstwhile models Renault R5 and Super 5 that were strong performers in the 1970s and 1980s, together selling nine million units between 1972 and 1996.  (REUTERS)
One of the biggest examples of this is in the use of flashy paint options on the body, apart from the White shade one can see here.
3/11
One of the biggest examples of this is in the use of flashy paint options on the body, apart from the White shade one can see here. (REUTERS)
The Renault R5 E-Tech is being positioned for new-age EV customers and a fair chunk of such buyers may be in the younger age brackets.
4/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech is being positioned for new-age EV customers and a fair chunk of such buyers may be in the younger age brackets. (REUTERS)
As such, the design of the EV model is fresh even if it does draw inspiration from the Renault R5 and Super 5. 
5/11
As such, the design of the EV model is fresh even if it does draw inspiration from the Renault R5 and Super 5.  (REUTERS)
The vertical taill lights on the Renault R5 and Super 5, for instance, are a clear throwback to those two models.
6/11
The vertical taill lights on the Renault R5 and Super 5, for instance, are a clear throwback to those two models. (REUTERS)
But there are practical bits too. The wheelbase, for instance, is at 2,540 mm and Renault says that a flat floorbed will further elevate the backseat comfort inside the EV.
7/11
But there are practical bits too. The wheelbase, for instance, is at 2,540 mm and Renault says that a flat floorbed will further elevate the backseat comfort inside the EV. (REUTERS)
The Renault R5 E-Tech will come with two battery pack options. The 40 KWh variant with 300 kms of range is priced at 25,000 euros or approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.50 lakh. But this won't be the first to be dispatched to customers. Instead, it will be the 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery pack version with a claimed range of 400 kms. This version will start shipping second-half of 2024.
8/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech will come with two battery pack options. The 40 KWh variant with 300 kms of range is priced at 25,000 euros or approximately 22.50 lakh. But this won't be the first to be dispatched to customers. Instead, it will be the 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery pack version with a claimed range of 400 kms. This version will start shipping second-half of 2024. (REUTERS)
The EV will also offer bidirectional charging which will allow owners to sell their battery's energy back to the grid. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) charge.
9/11
The EV will also offer bidirectional charging which will allow owners to sell their battery's energy back to the grid. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) charge. (REUTERS)
Renault says the EV weighs less than 1,500 kilos, making it agile and nimble.
10/11
Renault says the EV weighs less than 1,500 kilos, making it agile and nimble. (REUTERS)
The R5 E-Tech gets a large infotianment screen in the cabin and will offer plenty of storage areas all around the cabin. Additionally, it will also get a slew of safety features - active as well as passive.
11/11
The R5 E-Tech gets a large infotianment screen in the cabin and will offer plenty of storage areas all around the cabin. Additionally, it will also get a slew of safety features - active as well as passive. (REUTERS)

In a determined to beat back the aggressive expansion of Chinese manufacturers in key European markets, Renault has unveiled what may be its most promising electric car in recent years. The Renault R5 E-Tech wants to be a stylish option for city-based commute and comes at a price point that makes takes the fight straight to the Chinese camp.

Priced at around 25,000 euros for the base version (approximately 22.50 lakh), the Renault R5 E-Tech is unabashedly inspired by the Renault R5 and Super 5 that were strong performers in the 1970s and 1980s, together selling nine million units between 1972 and 1996. There are very clear design cue influences on the R5 E-Tech and this includes the vertical lights and the bright body colour. But inspiration does not mean a retro-fitment and the French manufacturer is determined to underline this. Instead, the all-electric model wants to seek out the new-age discerning buyer who may have very specific needs from a new EV.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
999 cc Petrol Both
₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
1199 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs
View Details
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999.0 cc Petrol Both
₹ 6 - 11.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999.0 cc Petrol Both
₹ 6 - 8.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
26.8kWh 105 kmph 271 Km
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
View Details

Renault outlines that that the first version of the EV will be officially launched in the second half of 2024 but it won't be its most-affordable version. Not initially anyway. So, instead of the 40 KWh variant with 300 kms of range, first of the block will be the Renault R5 E-Tech 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery with a claimed range of 400 kms.

Renault R5 E-Tech
EVs are mostly based on the platform design. In the case of the Renault R5 E-Tech, the platform was designed specifically for its design.
Renault R5 E-Tech
EVs are mostly based on the platform design. In the case of the Renault R5 E-Tech, the platform was designed specifically for its design.

Some of the other highlights on the Renault R5 E-Tech is that it will support bidirectional charging which will allow owners to sell their battery's energy back to the grid. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) charge. Renault also highlights that the vehicle weighs less than 1,500 kilos, boasts of 326 litres of cargo area, has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm and a flat floorbed. Additionally, the company claims that the R5 E-Tech has a towing capacity of 500 kilos.

Renault is now looking at positioning the R5 E-Tech as a modern and capable EV that could change the EV game in Europe, both for itself and for the industry at large. “Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a car unlike any other. Its release coincides with a major shift by millions of Europeans towards a new mobility which is electric, connected, and sustainable," said Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group. “To develop this car in just three years in France, to the highest technological standard, all our decisions had to be disruptive, and our organisation as agile as possible."

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2024, 15:02 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault R5 E-Tech Renault EV Electric car electric vehicle Geneva Motor Show

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.