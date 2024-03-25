HT Auto
Forget smartphones, Xiaomi hints at pricing of its first-ever electric car

25 Mar 2024
  • With the promise of over 1,200 kms of range, the Xiaomi SU7 is making some very big claims ahead of its launch in China.
File photo: Visitors film around the first electric vehicle from Xiaomi, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
File photo: Visitors film around the first electric vehicle from Xiaomi, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China.

Chinese consumer electronics' giant Xiaomi is a globally-recognised brand when it comes to smartphones but it is now entering the electric vehicle (EV) race as well. The Xiaomi SU7, its first-ever EV, has already been showcased and is now making its way towards showrooms in China where its launch is imminent. Don't expect it to be a budget-friendly option like many of the smartphone models that the company offers. But for the specifications it is claiming to possess, the possible price tag may be justified.

Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun has been touting the SU7 as a high-performance EV model which has the compelling looks to back its claim. SU7 - short for ‘Speed Ultra’ - made its debut at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year. It is here that officials from the company claimed that Xiaomi SU7 will offer a range of around 1,200 kilometres per charge.

The Xiaomi SU7 will eventually be offered in two versions - Xiaomi SU7 Max and Xiaomi SU7 Standard. The Xiaomi SU7 Max claims to generate 673 hp power and offer 838 Nm of peak torque. The standard version of Xiaomi SU7 will offer anywhere between 299 hp and 374 hp, with a peak torque of 635 Nm.

The Xiaomi SU7 has already started arriving at dealerships in many parts of China and CEO Jun has hinted that the pricing would be under 500,000 yuan (approximately $69,000 or 57 lakh). In a market that is flooded with EVs from global and local brands, Xiaomi SU7 is looking at carving out a space for itself.

Xiaomi is China's fifth-largest smartphone maker. But while it banks on its experience in the field of consumer electronics to help it in the EV game, the game itself is almost as intense as the battle for dominance in the world of smartphones. One key bragging point for the company would be the internally-developed CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle, significantly improving structure rigidity, eliminating the floor, and reducing the height for a more spacious cabin.

