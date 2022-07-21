HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ford Looking To Cut 8,000 Jobs To Boost Electric Vehicle Funding

Ford looking to cut 8,000 jobs to boost electric vehicle funding

Ford is expected to make the job cuts among its salaried ranks in a variety of operational functions.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 11:01 AM
File photo of the logo of Ford Motor Company (REUTERS)
File photo of the logo of Ford Motor Company (REUTERS)
File photo of the logo of Ford Motor Company (REUTERS)
File photo of the logo of Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor is looking to eliminate as many as 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks as the company tries to boost its profits to push more funding towards electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The layoffs will take place in the company's newly created Ford Blue unit which is responsible for producing internal combustion engine vehicles. However, the layoff plan has yet not been formalized.

This move is a significant step towards Ford CEO Jim Farley's plan to cut $3 billion of costs by 2026 while transforming Ford Blue into “the profit and cash engine for the entire enterprise." Earlier this year, in March, Farley radically restructured Ford, splitting it into two by creating the ‘Model e’ unit to scale up EV offerings and ‘Ford Blue’ unit to focus on combustion engine models such as the Bronco sport-utility vehicle.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Ford in trouble over faulty Mustang Mach-E; tech glitch leaves it dead in tracks)

Ford is expected to make the job cuts among its salaried ranks in a variety of operational functions, the report said. The layoffs might not take place in one go and might be executed in phases, but these are likely to begin this summer. Ford employs about 31,000 salaried workers in the US, where the bulk of the cuts are expected.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In an interview, Farley said that cutting staff is a key to boosting profits, which have been affected in recent times with the electric Mustang Mach-E and other plug-in models amid rising commodity and warranty costs. The company's shares have rolled down 39% this year through Tuesday, worse than the broader market, amid inflation fears and supply-chain snarls roiling the automotive industry.

In March, Ford increased its spending on EVs to $50 billion and set a plan to build two million battery-electric vehicles annually by 2026, after selling just 27,140 in the US last year. Last month, Ford’s EV sales rose 76.6% from a year earlier as it rolled out the hot new electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
With Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki aims to lead SUV segment in India
With Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki aims to lead SUV segment in India
For Tesla, strong demand an opportunity but production problems a challenge
For Tesla, strong demand an opportunity but production problems a challenge
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city