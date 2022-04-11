HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Euler Motors To Deploy 1000 Hiload Evs, Joins Hands With Magenta

Euler Motors to deploy 1000 HiLoad EVs, joins hands with Magenta

The fleet of Euler HiLoad EVs will cater e-commerce, food delivery, pharma and other last-mile logistics services.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 12:19 PM
Euler HiLoad EVs are claimed as most powered electric three-wheelers in India.
Euler HiLoad EVs are claimed as most powered electric three-wheelers in India.
Euler HiLoad EVs are claimed as most powered electric three-wheelers in India.
Euler HiLoad EVs are claimed as most powered electric three-wheelers in India.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors has joined hands with EV charging solution provider Magenta to deploy 1000 HiLoad electric three-wheelers. In a statement, the company has said that magenta will deploy these EVs in Bangalore followed by other regions over the next 12 months. The Euler HiLoad EVs will be deployed for different applications including e-commerce, food delivery, pharma and other last-mile logistics services.

(Also Read: Euler Motors eyes 10-fold increase in revenue as it gears up to expand operation)

Euler Motors has already commenced deliveries for Magenta, as it claimed. The first batch of 20 HiLoad EVs will be delivered this week.

Magenta is claimed to already operating more than 400 electric cargo transport vehicles using the electric mobility platform. While Euler Motors will cater to vehicle deliveries and service support via its full-stack ecosystem, Magenta will oversee customer deployments and also support credit access for EV financing for drivers, claimed the company in a release. The statement also claims that after Bangalore, the two companies will target other cities such as Hyderabad and Chennai among others.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Speaking about the partnership, Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, that the company is already in its pursuit to bring a real change in EV adoption and aggressively expand its footprint to drive zero-emission logistics in India. “Magenta and Euler Motors are well-aligned with each other, both founded on a premise to create a clean energy ecosystem in India with segment-first innovation and solutions; we're happy to be partnering with Magenta to deploy our highly powered HiLoad EVs for sustainable transportation," he added.

Darryl Dias, Co-founder and Director of Magenta, said that the electric vehicle fleet will address the ever-increasing need for last-mile logistics and transportation. "Our strong intention is to assist e-commerce and logistics enterprises in scaling up while keeping their sustainability and cost-effectiveness goals in mind," he said.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric mobility electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Euler Motors to deploy 1000 HiLoad EVs, joins hands with Magenta
Euler Motors to deploy 1000 HiLoad EVs, joins hands with Magenta
Watch: Vehicle hops over multiple other cars and lands right into parking spot
Watch: Vehicle hops over multiple other cars and lands right into parking spot
Green drive, literally: Man grows mini garden on roof of his autorickshaw
Green drive, literally: Man grows mini garden on roof of his autorickshaw
Skoda expands presence in north India with 51 touchpoints
Skoda expands presence in north India with 51 touchpoints
Amazon drones to replace cargo vehicles? Not so soon as safety concerns mount
Amazon drones to replace cargo vehicles? Not so soon as safety concerns mount

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city