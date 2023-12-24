HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles E Sprinto Electric Scooter Sales Hit 8,000 Units, Aims To End 2023 At 10,000

e-Sprinto electric scooter sales hit 8,000 units, aims to end 2023 at 10,000

Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto has clocked the sale of over 8,000 electric scooters since the company commenced operations. The manufacturer managed the milestone in 21 months, having begun sales in March 2022. With a few more days to end the calendar year, the company aims to close 2023 with sales crossing the 10,000 mark.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2023, 21:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
e-Sprinto Amery
e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, and has made it to 8,000 units with a few days left in 2023
e-Sprinto Amery
e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, and has made it to 8,000 units with a few days left in 2023

e-Sprinto was aggressive with its launches and network expansion only this year, which gave the manufacturer a significant push in volumes. The manufacturer says it has achieved a major presence in Tier I cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi-NCR.

Also Read : Actor Salman Khan's Being Human e-cycles to be sold through e-Sprinto showrooms.

"We are thrilled to reach the milestone of 8000 e-Sprinto electric scooters sold, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With our eyes set on the future, we aim to achieve the ambitious target of 10,000 units sold by 2024," said Atul Gupta, Co-Founder & Director - e-Sprinto.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
₹ 1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
₹65,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 73,999 - 98,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
₹59,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
₹79,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

e-Sprinto further revealed that it has achieved a 50 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year, while the company is also experiencing a 50 per cent month-on-month growth in revenue. The manufacturer sells the e-Sprinto LS, Rapo and Roamy in the low-speed and e-Sprinto HS in the high-speed category. The company launched the Amery e-scooter earlier this year.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2023, 21:33 PM IST
TAGS: LS eSprinto electric scooters electric scooter sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.