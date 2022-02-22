Envision working on battery tech promising 1000 km range from a single charge

HT Auto
The battery is expected to enter production in 2024.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 03:31 PM
Constant development in battery tech is likely to enhance performance while possibly bringing down costs.
China's Envision AESC Group is aiming to produce a battery for electric vehicles that will offer a 1,000 km range on a single charge. The company is reportedly to start mass production of these batteries in 2024. Nikkei reports that the company will double the number of battery cells in each car.

This would make the EVs heavier but increase the driving range significantly.

The report claims that the Chinese company is aiming to increase its production capacity for these EV batteries ten times the current level by the end of this decade. The EV battery manufacturer currently supplies batteries to automakers like Nissan. Around 90 per cent of all the batteries made by the company currently go to Nissan.

The Nissan Leaf EV uses batteries made by Envision that offers around 450 km range. In the new 2024 EV batteries, the company aims to pack the cells closely together and improve storage efficiency. This would shorten the charging time of the battery by up to 30 per cent, to less than 20 minutes.

The company will start making these batteries in a new plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo. This plant will include a production line for new batteries, using energy from solar panels within the premises that will cut its carbon dioxide emissions to zero.

The company also aims to sell its all-solid-state battery. For this, the EV battery maker will set up manufacturing plans in Japan, China, the UK, France, and the US by the end of this decade. Also, it plans to expand the capacity of all-solid-state batteries and lithium-ion batteries to a level equivalent to more than 1.1 million electric vehicles.

Chinese renewable energy company Envision Group currently has an 80 per cent stake in Envision AESC while Nissan controls the remaining. In 2020, it was the seventh biggest battery supplier in the world based on shipping volume.

The Chinese EV battery maker now hopes to add other Japanese, Chinese, and European automakers to its client list so that by 2025, these carmakers will account for nearly half of its total sales volume, hinted Envision CEO Shoichi Matsumoto.

