Environment activists vandalize Tesla store in Germany. Here's why

Tesla seems to be in the news again for the wrong reason, but this time the EV manufacturer has not done anything, and neither any of its cars have. Environment activists in Germany who have been protesting the automaker's over-consumption of water and forest destruction at the Giga Berlin plant have vandalized one of the car brand's showrooms in central Berlin, reports Teslarati.

Since the beginning of the Tesla Giga Berlin project, the automaker has been facing several challenges. Sometimes, it came in the form of regulatory issues while sometimes, the carmaker experienced protests by environmental activists for allegedly using an alarmingly high amount of underground water and destroying the forests. In the latest case of showroom vandalisation, the protesters reportedly threw paint bombs against the store's exterior and stuck posters with anti-Tesla messages on its walls.

One of the posters stuck to the showroom wall reads, "Driving for a dead planet". This came as a jibe at the environmental cost of producing a lithium-ion battery electric vehicle that emits no pollutants into the environment. The protesters reportedly demanded increased funding for public transport. The report claims that the protesters called for the German government to offer well-developed and free public transport for everyone in the country's capital and Brandenburg, rather than backing Tesla to make electric cars there.

The Tesla Giga Berlin acts as the US-based electric car manufacturer's sole production facility in Europe. It currently manufactures Tesla Model Y crossovers, which is one of the most popular EVs in the world alongside the Tesla Model 3. The Giga Berlin has been operational since March last year and currently rolls out more than 4,000 Model Y electric crossovers every week. The factory claims to use energy sourced from solar and windmills.

Speaking about the underground water consumption, the automaker reportedly would require no extra water when Giga Berlin production doubles, as it claims to use the same amount of water it currently consumes when making one million electric cars every year.

