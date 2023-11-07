HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla May Build Its Most Affordable Ev In Germany. But Will It Ever Come To India?

Most-affordable Tesla EV may be made in Germany. Will it ever come to India?

Tesla is reportedly planning to build its most affordable electric vehicle (EV) ever at its plant in Germany but all eyes would be on if such a model will also be offered in emerging markets like India and Brazil. At present, Tesla is not available in either India or Brazil even though both are strong vehicle markets for global brands.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla
File photo: An aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California. (AFP)
Tesla
File photo: An aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California.

A Tesla EV that is more affordable than the Model 3 has been in the plans for some time now with Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighting that it could be a shot in the arm for his company as it looks to expand to newer markets. At present, Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla that money can buy and starts at $38,990 in the US market (approximately 32.50 lakh).

The cheaper alternative to even the Tesla Model 3 is likely to be priced at around $27,000 (approximately 22.50 lakh), according to a Reuters report, although the company has not made an official statement on the planned price structuring or even the specifications of the offering. But Musk had previously highlighted how a more affordable EV from Tesla could help the company ramp up sales numbers further, especially if and when it enters emerging markets like India and Brazil. The first time Musk had made a reference to such an offering was back in 2018.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

A new and cheapest Tesla EV does hold a lot of potential for a company that is looking at lowering production costs while aiming to increase vehicle deliveries to 20 million by 2030. It could also hold Tesla in good stead, especially as demand for EVs is easing out in many countries. Price cuts, an option rolled out by Tesla in recent times, may only help to an extent. And then there are rival brands that are always looking to close the gap that Tesla has enjoyed.

An India entry could, therefore, help Tesla achieve its stated and planned targets, especially because this is the world's third-largest vehicle market. But the spread of EVs here is more gradual than in western countries and much would depend on the crucial factor of affordability.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric vehicle electric car Model 3

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 479 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.