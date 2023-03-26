HT Auto
Tesla recalls 2,649 made-in-US Model S in China, blame it on a faulty frunk lid

Tesla has issued a safety recall for 2,649 units of Model S luxury electric sedans in China which were manufactured in the US, reports CnEVPost. These Tesla Model S sedans come with a faulty frunk lid, which pops open automatically while driving, posing a safety risk for the vehicle and other cars. Interestingly, Tesla recalled several Model S sedans in late 2021 for the same reason, and now the campaign has expanded.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM
The recalled Tesla Model S cars have been affected by a faulty frunk lid that pops open while driving, posing a safety risk.
The report states that the affected Tesla Model S sedan's front trunk's latch lock is faulty. This results in a chance the frunk lid could pop open while driving. This could result in a safety risk since it would limit the driver's forward visibility.

The report also claims that the affected Tesla Model S were produced between 14th October 2015 and 23rd August 2020. These particular vehicles have a secondary latch alignment that has been described as slightly backward, which could prevent it from locking. However, the frunk's primary latching system claims to be unaffected.

Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
The report also says that when the Tesla Model S' primary latch is accidentally released, the frunk could suddenly open while the EV is still in motion since there's a chance the secondary latch isn't properly locked. Previously, Tesla recalled a total of 19,167 Model S sedans on 31st December 2021 for similar reasons. The impacted sedans by the previous recall were produced between 21st January 2015 and 18th November 2020.

Tesla doesn't manufacture Model S cars in China or other countries around the world except for the US. The Tesla Model S, which is the auto manufacturer's flagship sedan, is built at the Fremont factory in California along with the Tesla Model X SUV.

The automaker will inspect the affected car's frunk lid's secondary latch lock. If the locking system isn't functioning properly and keeping the frunk lid closed when the primary lock is released while the car is in motion, Tesla will reposition and reinstall the secondary latch with the proper alignment without any charge to the consumer.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
