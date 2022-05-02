HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Scooters Facing Battery Theft In This Country

Electric scooters facing battery theft in this country

Electric scooters in Italy have witnessed around 700 battery packs stolen in the country between 2020 and 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 02:38 PM
Removable batteries of electric scooters pose risk of being stolen.
Removable batteries of electric scooters pose risk of being stolen.
Removable batteries of electric scooters pose risk of being stolen.
Removable batteries of electric scooters pose risk of being stolen.

Electric scooter owners in Italy are facing a growing menace, the thieves are targeting the batteries of these EVs, reports Moto.It. The report claims that recently 12 people have been recently arrested in Milan in Italy for stealing the batteries of electric scooters. It also reveals that shared vehicles such as electric bicycles and e-scooters are the most affected. The thieves claimed to dismantle the cells and sell them on the black market or in the reconditioned second-hand market, most of the time to the buyers looking for replacement batteries for their own electric vehicles and oblivious to the fact that the batteries they are buying are stolen ones.

(Also Read: Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand)

The report claims that around 700 battery packs from electric vehicles have been stolen in the country between 2020 and 2021. One of the most popular electric scooter sharing companies in Italy, City Scoot has reported a high number of battery theft in 2020. The company reported around 600 batteries have been stolen, which cost around 600,000 Euros, as each battery pack costs around 1,000 Euros.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

With the electric vehicles' demands and popularity rising, especially in the two-wheeler segment, chances are that the theft of battery packs is going to see a rise in numbers. The increase of battery swapping technology in order to keep the ownership cost of electric vehicles affordable is another factor that is drawing the attention of battery thieves.

Vehicle theft and vehicle parts theft have always been menace in the global automotive industry. Now with the change in the powertrain technology, the focus has shifted from petrol or diesel-powered internal combustion engines to electric motors and battery packs.

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 02:38 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric scooter ev electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

With Seltos as top contributor, Kia India reports 18% rise in April sales
With Seltos as top contributor, Kia India reports 18% rise in April sales
Kia Sportage becomes brand's highest-selling model globally in April
Kia Sportage becomes brand's highest-selling model globally in April
TVS Motor registers 24% growth in April sales at 295,308 units
TVS Motor registers 24% growth in April sales at 295,308 units
Electric scooters facing battery theft in this country
Electric scooters facing battery theft in this country
Royal Enfield reports 17% rise in wholesales in April at 62,155 units
Royal Enfield reports 17% rise in wholesales in April at 62,155 units

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city