HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Car Battery Bottlenecks Have A Way Of Being Worked Out

Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out

The auto industry’s shift away from cobalt shows how meaningful market forces and ingenuity can be.
By : Bloomberg
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 17:45 PM
According to Chinese media reports, CATL is nearing commercialization of another variant of LFP with added manganese in the cathode for additional density. (AFP)
According to Chinese media reports, CATL is nearing commercialization of another variant of LFP with added manganese in the cathode for additional density. (AFP)
According to Chinese media reports, CATL is nearing commercialization of another variant of LFP with added manganese in the cathode for additional density. (AFP)
According to Chinese media reports, CATL is nearing commercialization of another variant of LFP with added manganese in the cathode for additional density.

Supply of battery materials was a key part of the recently passed climate bill in the US, as the country looks to bring online more domestic refining and manufacturing in the coming decade.

The electric-vehicle battery news cycle feels especially frenetic right now, with some groups predicting a decade of shortages for materials like lithium. There were similar statements made about availability of cobalt a few years ago. But amid all the excitement about battery metal demand, prices for cobalt have plunged 40% from their highs earlier this year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Much of this has been supply-driven. Glencore ramped up output at its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first half, leading to a 40% increase in its cobalt production compared to same period last year. Glencore accounted for about 19% of annual cobalt production in 2021. With Mutanda fully back online, Glencore’s market share could rise to around 26% this year, so what it does moves the market.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Everyone understands that when prices are high, miners are motivated to dig more out of the ground. But there’s also been a less-appreciated trend on the demand side, where battery manufacturers and automakers are quietly engineering cobalt out of the equation.

Back in 2018, lithium-ion battery chemistries with cobalt in the cathode had a very dominant position in the market, accounting for 86% of all batteries that went into vehicles that year. By 2020, that had fallen to 83%. This year, BloombergNEF is expecting it to fall much further to 60%.

Lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which contain no cobalt, have taken up the balance due to their lower cost and high stability. This has mostly been a China phenomenon, as domestic champions BYD and CATL have long been pioneers in the technology. Tesla also uses LFP batteries for the standard range Model 3 and Model Y vehicles it produces in China, which are exported globally. Almost half of all of the vehicles Tesla produced in the first quarter used LFP.

Most other Western automakers have so far stuck with nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries due to their higher energy density. But Volkswagen announced in March that its entry-level models would include LFP batteries starting next year, while Ford revealed last month it will add an LFP option for the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Both these automakers likely see LFP batteries as a way to keep costs under control and diversify supply. Hyundai is also reportedly working on integrating LFP batteries.

According to Chinese media reports, CATL is nearing commercialization of another variant of LFP with added manganese in the cathode for additional density. BNEF expects this latest variation — called LMFP, with the M standing for manganese — to account for about 6% of batteries going into EVs in 2023, and we expect more automakers to announce plans to use LFP and LMFP batteries in the next few years.

Even within the nickel-manganese-cobalt battery family, there’s been a steady progression away from cobalt. The early NMC formulations contained equal parts nickel, manganese and cobalt, called NMC-111 to denote equal shares in the cathode. Those were quickly supplanted by NMC-532 and NMC 622, which in turn has been overtaken by NMC 811, and the latest formulations of NMC batteries have even smaller amounts of cobalt.

For now, the effect of lowering cobalt use is still being outrun by more EVs being sold and larger batteries going into long-range EVs. So while the EV industry still has less-intensive cobalt use per EV, total demand for cobalt going into EV batteries is still rising in absolute terms. But growth is slowing and this has led to some dramatic downward revisions in expected demand. BNEF’s own estimates for cobalt demand from batteries have fallen more than 50% over the last four years.

None of this should be surprising — it highlights the ways markets work and always have. High prices help bring on new supply, and drive more substitution on the demand side. Whenever there’s a boom in a particular material, there are always groups claiming this time things are fundamentally different, that this time the supply curve really is inelastic, or that this time there are no substitutes. Those claims usually get proven wrong by the combined effect of price signals and ingenuity.

Huge investments are still needed in all areas of the battery supply chain to keep pace with growing EV demand. BNEF estimates that demand for nickel in batteries will rise by 286% from now to 2030, while lithium will see a six-fold increase. This will require tens of billions of dollars in targeted investment, particularly on mid-stream refining supply, which is the mostly likely near-term bottleneck. But don’t ignore the way the demand side can change too. Human ingenuity is a powerful force, and there will be some more surprises like cobalt in the years ahead.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 17:45 PM IST
TAGS: ELECTRIC CAR ELECTRIC VEHICLE
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India's EV market to hit annual sales of 17 million units by 2030, says report
India's EV market to hit annual sales of 17 million units by 2030, says report
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to sports new look at Gamescom
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to sports new look at Gamescom
Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out
Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out
In pics: Lucid Air Sapphire, a direct rival to Tesla Model S Plaid
In pics: Lucid Air Sapphire, a direct rival to Tesla Model S Plaid
Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’
Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city