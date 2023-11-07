EICMA 2023: Hero rides Vida electric brand into Europe with V1 e-scooter

Hero MotoCorp has announced the foray of its electric two-wheeler brand Vida into the European market at the EICMA 2023 motorcycle show. The company will introduce the Vida electric brand in Europe starting with Spain and France, while also commencing operations in the UK. Hero will commence sales of the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter by mid-2024, joined by the new V1 Coupe single-seater variant, specifically designed for the European market.

The Vida V1 went on sale in India in October 2022 and the model now makes its way to Europe and the UK. The electric scooter will come with two removable batteries for flexible charging options, along with a host of features including cruise control, Boost mode, two-way throttle, keyless access and an OTA-enabled 7-inch TFT touchscreen console that will make it easy to bring more features in the future. Vida V1 for Europe is expected to be identical to the Indian version.

Hero has identified dealer partners in Spain, France, and the UK to retail the Vida V1

Furthermore, Hero will introduce the Vida V1 Coupe in Europe and the UK which will allow converting the standard two-seater V1 into a single-seater via an accessory, depending on the rider’s need and style. The V1 Coupe will not compromise on the functionality or practicality of the e-scooter. Hero MotoCorp has also confirmed that will introduce its premium motorcycle and scooter lineup as well in Europe in due course of time.

Speaking about foraying into Europe at EICMA 2023, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp said, “We are excited to showcase our latest products and technologies to our stakeholders here who have come from around the world. We are collaborating with highly credible partners in the UK, Spain, and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid-2024. We will first introduce our electric scooter VIDA V1 in these countries and then expand our offerings with high-capacity premium ICE motorcycles and scooters, which are showcased here. With our expertise in providing high-quality personal mobility solutions at accessible prices, we are confident that our new range of products will be appreciated by customers across geographies. Our aim is to “Innovate and Manufacture in India for the world" and we are changing gears to swiftly move ahead towards this target."

Hero MotoCorp has identified distributors in each of the markets and said it is in the process of finalising the commercial agreements. The company has partnered with Motogb for distribution in the UK. The company has a 40-year-old history in retail and distribution of two-wheelers and associated ancillaries; spare parts, clothing, accessories and used bikes. Motogb has an independent dealer network of about 150 dealerships.

In France, Hero has tied up with GD France to distribute its electric scooters. The latter has over 20 years of experience in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler industry with a strength of over 300 dealerships. Lastly, the Indian two-wheeler giant has partnered with Noria Motors, a subsidiary of Onex Group to distribute the Vida brand in Spain. The Onex Group has over 35 years of experience in distributing two-wheelers and is said to be an expert in establishing a new brand in the country.

