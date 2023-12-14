Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by floods
Hero MotoCorp's electric division, Vida Electric has announced support for its customers that are affected by Chennai floods. The manufacturer will be offering free of cost comprehensive checkup, free roadside assistance and a ‘Repair is On Us’ scheme. These services can be availed by dialing 18002668432 and they are only available till 31st December 2023.
The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
The Repair is On Us scheme is basically a priority insurance support and depreciation charge coverage for flood-affected Vida vehicle insurance claims. Ather currently only has the V1 Pro electric scooter in its lineup. It is priced at ₹1.46 lakh ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 14 Dec 2023, 14:04 PM IST
