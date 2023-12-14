HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hero Motocorp's Vida Electric Announces Support For Customers Affected By Chennai Floods

Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by floods

Hero MotoCorp's electric division, Vida Electric has announced support for its customers that are affected by Chennai floods. The manufacturer will be offering free of cost comprehensive checkup, free roadside assistance and a ‘Repair is On Us’ scheme. These services can be availed by dialing 18002668432 and they are only available till 31st December 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2023, 14:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Vida V1
The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
Vida V1
The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.

The Repair is On Us scheme is basically a priority insurance support and depreciation charge coverage for flood-affected Vida vehicle insurance claims. Ather currently only has the V1 Pro electric scooter in its lineup. It is priced at 1.46 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2023, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: Vida Electric Vida V1 Pro V1 electric vehicles EV Cyclone Michaung Chennai floods

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
33% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 399 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Sounce Bike Phone Mount Waterproof Cell Phone Holder 360 Rotation Motorcycle Phone Case Universal Bicycle Handlebar Phone Mount with Sensitive Touch Screen Fit Below 4-7.2 Inches Smartphone
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.