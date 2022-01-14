Cyborg unveils Bob-e electric dirt bike in India

The Cyborg Bob-e electric bike is capable of running up to 110 km at a speed of 85 kmph.

Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd., an Indian startup specializing in building customized vehicles, on Friday unveiled its second electric dirt bike Bob-e. The electric motorcycle looks chunky and claims to have been designed with environment-friendly technology.

The EV manufacturer claims that the Cyborg Bob-e electric motorcycle comes with artificial intelligence-enabled technology and enhanced safety features.

The EV startup also claims that this electric dirtbike has been designed for the young generation consumers. It will be available in two different colour options - Black and Red.

Speaking about the electric bike's design, it looks chunky and out of a sci-fi movie. The bike is claimed to get power from a 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can churn out a top speed of 85 kmph with a range of up to 110 km.

The EV maker also claims that this electric bike comes equipped with features such as geofencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, keyless ignition etc. It gets a digital instrument cluster that shows a wide range of information. It gets three-different riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. It also gets reverse mode and cruise control for the rider's convenience.

The lithium-ion battery is claimed as portable, weather-proof and touch-safe. Ignitron claims that once fully charged, this battery provides backup for up to five hours. The bike comes with a 15 amp Fast Home Charger. This ensures the bike can be charged at home using a 15 amp plug point. The electric bike is claimed to offer a comfortable ride experience through its suspension setup that includes telescopic front forks and a fully adjustable monoshock absorber at the rear.

Speaking about the launch of the new electric bike, Raghav Kalra, founder of Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. said that Bob-e will be a complete package for the brand's customers who look forward to a compact and comfortable riding experience with innovative technology.

