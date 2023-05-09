Matter Aera electric motorcycle can be booked from this date

Pre-bookings for Matter's electric motorcycle Aera will begin from May 17
The electric bike will be available across 25 places in the country
It can be booked online through Matter's official website
It can even be booked through e-commerce platform Flipkart
Pre-bookings will be opened on Aera 5000 and Aera 5000+ models
Matter has announced early bird prices for pre-bookings
The e-bike will be offered in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, among others
It will be the first geared electric motorcycle upon launch
It will be available in four trims - 4000, 5000, 5000+, and 6000+