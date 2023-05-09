Matter Aera electric motorcycle can be booked from this date

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 09, 2023

Pre-bookings for Matter's electric motorcycle Aera will begin from May 17

The electric bike will be available across 25 places in the country

 It can be booked online through Matter's official website

It can even be booked through e-commerce platform Flipkart 

 Check product page

Pre-bookings will be opened on Aera 5000 and Aera 5000+ models

Matter has announced early bird prices for pre-bookings

The e-bike will be offered in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, among others

It will be the first geared electric motorcycle upon launch

It will be available in four trims - 4000, 5000, 5000+, and 6000+
For detailed report...
Click Here