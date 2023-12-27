China's tech giant Xiaomi announces first EV technology event

China-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi will showcase the technology used in its first electric vehicle at an event to be held tomorrow (December 28). Xiaomi's founder and CEO, Lei Jun, made the announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying that Xiaomi's EV technology will be showcased at the Stride event to be held in China. The tech giant recently unveiled its first electric car called SU7. This event will give a deep dive into what went into making the electric sedan. Xiaomi has said the event will only talk about its EV technology and that it will not show any of its products.

In November this year, Xiaomi took the covers off its first electric vehicle in China. The SU7 is an electric sedan which will come in two versions - with Lidar and without Lidar. The four-door electric car claims it can match the driving performance of luxury cars like Porsche Taycan Turbo. It also promises that the electric vehicle will come with technology inspired by EVs like Tesla Model S.

Announcing the date to showcase Xiaomi’s EV Technology, Lei Jun took to social media, saying, “In the early days, the EV team and I had a marathon session for three days straight, discussing a straightforward question: what kind of car do we want to build? In that room, we all agreed on one thing: No royal road to success. We committed to starting from the ground up and investing tenfold in the core technologies to build a great car! On December 28th, you will witness those technologies unveiled."

Xiaomi has not revealed too many technical details of the SU7 electric sedan so far. To go on sale in three variants - SU7, SU7 Pro and SU7 Max - the electric car will come with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It will produce 295 bhp of power. The all-wheel drive version of the EV will produce 663 bhp of power. The AWD drivetrain will come with a 295 bhp electric motor mounted on the front axle and a 368 bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

The Xiaomi SU7 has a curb weight of 1,980 kg whereas the top-end trim will weigh 2,205 kg. The top speed of the lower variants will be 210 kmph and 265 kmph for the higher variants.

According to reports, the production of the Xiaomi SU7 is expected to start this month. The tech giant is likely to reveal the exact date tomorrow at the event. The delivery of the electric car is likely to start from February next year.

