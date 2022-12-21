Can seat belt faults cause EV fires? Sure, says this brand & issues recall order

The potential risk of an electric vehicle (EV) catching fire is a very real problem in a fast changing world of mobility but can a simple seat belt - designed to primarily keep you secure - actually cause a blaze? It is a possible problem that General Motors wants to inspect as it has issued a recall order for over 1.4 lakh of its Chevrolet Bolt EV .

According to Associated Press, the recall order covers Bolt EVs manufactured between 2017 and 2022 and is to inspect a suspected fire risk. It is further reported that officials believe the exhaust gases from the front seat belt pretensioners can come in contact with carpet fibers after a crash, potentially causing a fire.

It may appear rather far-fetched but at least three fire incidents involving Bolt EVs may have been caused by such a factor. GM, therefore, does not want to take any chances. Dealers have been instructed to place metal foils along the carpet close to the pretensioner exhaust. Some of the units will also come with a pretensioner cover.

The Bolt EV has been around for several years now but it has also been a rather controversial model because of the potential fire risks it is or may be susceptible to. Previously, GM had to issue a recall order for all Bolt EVs sold since 2019 at a cost of a massive $1 billion to check on risk from battery fire. A software update ensured that batteries cannot be charged beyond 80 per cent as a precaution now. Owners have previously also been advised to park the EVs in the open. They are further told to not charge their vehicles overnight.

It has been quite a difficult journey for GM with the Bolt EV but the Americans want to persist with the model and will spend millions into its advertising and marketing campaign moving forward.

