BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: A tight battle of electric SUVs

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: A tight battle of electric SUVs

BYD Atto 3 is the latest entrant in the Indian electric car market.BYD Atto 3 gets a larger battery pack and offers greater range than MG ZS EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2022, 10:19 AM
BYD Atto 3 comes competing with rivals like MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has recently introduced its second electric car in the Indian car market, the BYD Atto 3. This electric SUV has joined the previously launched electric MPV from the brand, the e6. With interesting specifications, the electric SUV has already grabbed pretty good attention. With the pricing of the car yet to be announced, BYD Atto 3's booking process has already commenced. BYD has started accepting bookings for the new electric SUV for a token amount of 50,000. The Chinese EV manufacturer has also promised that the deliveries for the first 500 units would commence from January 2023.

(Also Read: BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: An electrifying battle)

Once launched, it is expected to electrify further the Indian electric car market, where Tata Nexon EV currently dominates the market share. Apart from that, the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV are in the same segment. Clearly, it won't be a cakewalk for the BYD Atto 3 to grab a sizeable market share in the category. However, expect the BYD Atto 3 to challenge the rivals with its specifications.

The electric SUV space is bulging in India, with several brands bringing in their new models in the segment. BYD Atto 3 adds more colour to that. Here is a comparison between the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS EV.

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: Price

 BYD Atto 3MG ZS EV
Price (ex-showroom) 20 lakh - 25 lakh (expected) 22.58 lakh - 26.50 lakh

BYD is yet to reveal the pricing information of the Atto 3 electric SUV. However, once launched, this EV is expected to come priced between 20 lakh and 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG ZS EV, on the other hand, comes priced between 22.58 lakh and 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In that case, both these two electric SUVs will be closely priced against each other.

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: Specification

BYD Atto 3 gets a large 60.48 kWh battery pack. The electric motor onboard this electric SUV churns out 201 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque. This EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The EV can run a 521 km range on a single charge, claims BYD.

 BYD Atto 3MG ZS EV
Battery60.48 kWh50.3 kWh
Maximum power201 bhp173.83 bhp
Maximum torque310 Nm280 Nm
0-100 kmph7.3 seconds8.5 second
Maximum range521 km461 km

On the other hand, MG ZS EV gets a smaller 50.3 kWh battery pack. The electric motor churns out 173.83 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. This SUV is capable of running 461 km on a single charge. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The newly introduced BYD Atto 3 has a larger battery pack than the MG ZS EV. It also churns out more power and torque than the ZS EV, while the range offered by the BYD Atto 3 is significantly higher than its rival. In terms of acceleration capability, the BYD SUV is faster than the MG car.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Electric vehicle Electric car
