HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Buying An Electric Vehicle In Gujarat? Here Is All You Need To Know Before That

Buying an electric vehicle in Gujarat? Here is all you need to know before that

Gujarat EV Policy has been framed keeping focus on both demand and supply side.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 14:37 PM
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging

The Indian electric vehicle market is bulging fast. The arrival of new electric vehicles, primarily driven by the two-wheeler and three-wheeler players, is increasing the size of the Indian EV market. On the other hand, various incentives and subsidy-driven EV policies announced by various state governments have been playing a crucial role in the growth of the market.

(Also Read: Buying EV in Mumbai? Here's all you need to know before driving on battery power)

Several state governments have already announced their respective EV policies in India. Gujarat government is one of them that introduced its EV policy in June 2021. The state wants to play a significant role in the growth and expansion of electric vehicles in India.

HT Auto infographic
HT Auto infographic
HT Auto infographic
HT Auto infographic

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Challenges

Gujarat EV Policy has been framed, encountering a few challenges. These include a sluggish growth of electric vehicles in the state. The reasons behind that include the high upfront cost for buying electric vehicles, lack of EV charging infrastructure, and lower number of electric vehicles as compared to their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Gujarat EV Policy aims to offer a holistic solution to the bottlenecks ahead of EV growth. On one side, it aims to offer incentives and subsidies to the customers to promote the demand. On the other hand, it aims to build a robust EV charging infrastructure by offering incentives to the infra developers. Also, the Gujarat EV Policy aims to incentivise the manufacturers to help the influx of electric vehicles in the market.

The Objective

The operating period of the Gujarat EV Policy is for five years, between 1st July 2021 and 30th June 2025. The key objective of the Gujarat EV policy is to transition the state’s transportation sector towards electric mobility. Also, it aims to make Gujarat a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and ancillary equipment. Through the EV policy, the state government aims to encourage start‐ups and investment in the field of electric mobility and associated support sectors such as data analytics and information technology. Finally, it aims to improve the quality of the environment by reducing air pollution in the state.

The Gujarat EV Policy earmarked a subsidy of up to 20,000 for two-wheelers, 50,000 for three-wheelers and up to 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers. Over the operating period of four years, the Gujarat EV Policy envisages supporting 20,000 electric four-wheelers, 70,000 electric three-wheelers and 110,000 electric two-wheelers. The policy aims to support a total of 200,000 electric vehicles in the state.

The Support

Not only electric vehicles, but the Gujarat EV Policy also envisages building a robust EV charging infrastructure. Aiming at that, the policy stated a 25 per cent capital subsidy of up to 10 lakh on equipment and machinery for the commercial public EV charging stations for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. This has been earmarked for the first 250 commercial public EV charging stations.

Also, the Gujarat government announced a 100 per cent exemption of electricity duty of EV charging stations during the period of the policy. It also stated that the State Distribution Licensees (DisComs) would allow charging of EVs from the existing connection of a consumer at the existing tariff, except for the agriculture connection.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 14:37 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle electric scooter EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Buying an electric vehicle in Gujarat? Here is all you need to know before that
Buying an electric vehicle in Gujarat? Here is all you need to know before that
In pics: Bentley Flying Spur Speed breaks cover
In pics: Bentley Flying Spur Speed breaks cover
Bentley Flying Spur Speed is the most driver focused version of the grand tourer
Bentley Flying Spur Speed is the most driver focused version of the grand tourer
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city