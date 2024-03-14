British military places big order for solar EV chargers. But why

The British military has reportedly placed an order worth $1 million for electric vehicle chargers that are powered by solar energy. The order has been placed with US-based Beam Global that has its headquarter in San Diego. While this is the first time that Beam Global will supply its solar chargers to the British military, it counts the US military as one its customer bases as well.

Battery-powered military vehicles may have many advantages during covert and overt missions. But a drained battery will quickly turn a lethal force in

Beam Global describes itself as a clean technology innovator that develops and manufactures sustainable products and technologies. Multiple units of its ARC charging systems will now be provided to the British military, apart from single unit of ARC Mobility trailer. These are off-grid chargers that can be deployed for charging requirements in areas and regions that are away from conventional sources of electricity.

An Electrek report states that the British military plans to deploy its solar EV chargers - supplied by Beam Global's Europe-based factory - in British Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus. “Beam Global’s patented solar-powered EV ARC will provide not only clean energy for British military electric vehicles in Cyprus, but the product is multi-utility and will be trialed to provide green energy and power key defense equipment in remote locations and overseas areas," Brigadier Tom Harper, the British Strategic Command attache to the US, was quoted as saying.

The crucial highlights of the ARC charging system, as per Global Beam, is that each unit can fit in a single parking space which make them easy enough to transport from one place to another. The unit also requires no utility connection, electricity work and supplementary construction which means these can be deployed in quick time.

Advent of EVs in fighting forces

Major military forces in the world are gradually finding tactical sense in incorporating and deploying EVs in both sensitive locations as well as peace bases. Some of the advantages that have been highlighted are that these vehicles are silent enough for covert missions, do not depend on large fuel banks being transported and are far less susceptible to breakdown. These also have thermal signature.

In its Climate Strategy report released in 2022, the US Army outlined that it plans to bring down its net greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent and a major way in which it wants to do this is by having an EV-only fleet by 2050.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) also has a defined plan of having an al-electric fleet with the starting stage powered by re-engineered vehicles. The British military has been studying the feasibility of Land Rover Defender units which have been retro-fitted with electric kits.

The Indian Army too previously announced it plans to increase the number of EVs that are in its overall fleet and that newer models will be deployed to key battalions for various operations.

But just inducting EVs into fighting forces won't count for much if these options cannot be easily - and quickly - charged. And that is where portable and off-grid charging solutions could be a gamechanger.

