BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

With the launch of the Neue Klasse, BMW is planning to bring a compact sedan in the 3 Series segment and a sporty SUV.

BMW, in a recently released statement, shared that by end of this year it will produce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEVs) models which will also include the Bavarian company's pre-series models. BMW reinstated that by 2025, it is aiming to deliver a total of two million all-electric vehicles to customers. The brand said it is doing everything in its capacity to make sure at least half of BMW's global deliveries come from BEVs before 2030.

Keeping its eyes intact on attaining sustainability, BMW shared that it believes that a mix of BEVs, fuel cells and highly efficient combustion engines is currently the best approach to the system. BMW's Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse also announced that the company is ready to bring the Neue Klasse in 2025. “For the launch of the Neue Klasse, we are planning a compact sedan in the 3 Series segment and a sporty SUV," he added.

Zipse stated Neue Klasse will define BMW's future as it will make it an entirely new company. “We see the Neue Klasse as a complete reset for the car and our understanding of mobility. Over the next three years, our preparations will be intense, encompassing all areas of the company," he shared. BMW will be producing the Neue Klasse at its Munich factory from 2026.

With this new vigour to reinvent the brand, BMW's Chairman stated that in the coming years, the company can also imagine the creation of a hydrogen drivetrain for the new vehicle generation. “Our product and drivetrain strategy is now realising its full dynamic potential," informed Zipse.

In addition to this, BMW's Chairperson shared concerns such as rising raw material and energy prices, energy insecurity in Europe, high inflation, interest-rate hikes and worsening financing conditions that may affect consumers' behaviours and therefore the brand's business. “Semiconductor supply difficulties remain the dominant and decisive issue for our sales performance," added Zipse. Due to this, the company shared that it is now expecting deliveries for the whole year to be slightly lower than the previous year’s high level.

