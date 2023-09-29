BMW iX1 electric SUV sold out within hours of launch

BMW iX1 electric SUV has been sold out for the year in India. The German auto giant has said that all units of the electric SUV, launched on Thursday (September 28) was booked within hours of price announcement. The iX1 electric SUV made its India debut at a price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the most affordable electric car BMW has on offer for Indian customers. The carmaker said that the electric SUV will be delivered to all customers who have booked it starting from October.

BMW has not revealed the exact number of units of the iX1 electric SUV it has earmarked for India. However, soon after the launch, the carmaker announced the EV has been sold with all its units being 'sold-out completely on launch day itself' within few hours after the bookings opened.BMW will sell the iX1 electric SUV in India through the completely built unit (CBU) route, which means it will not be locally manufactured.

At its price point, the iX1 electric SUV is also one of the most affordable luxury electric car one can drive home in India. It rivals the likes of Volvo C40 Recharge, launched this month at ₹61.25 lakh, besides others. It is significantly more affordable than some of the other luxury EVs like Mercedes EQB priced at ₹74.5 lakh. In fact, iX1's price is competitive enough to take on the likes of Kia EV6 as well, which is priced between ₹60.95 lakh and ₹65.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW iX1 promises a range of 440 kms in a single charge thanks to its 66.4 kWh battery pack which powers the SUV's dual electric motors. The iX1 comes with the carmaker's fifth-generation eDrive technology and offer All-Wheel drive feature as well. The iX1 is capable of churning out 308 bhp of maximum power and 494 Nm of maximum torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.

The iX1 electric SUV supports fast charging technology. Using a 130 kW DC fast charger its battery pack it can gain 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 20 minutes. BMW claims the battery pack can recharge for up to 120-km range within 10 minutes. An 11 kW AC charger tops up the battery pack fully in about 6.3 hours. The BMW iX1 comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The battery pack gets eight-year or up to 160,000 kilometres warranty.

