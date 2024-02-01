Bharat Mobility Global Expo: BMW showcased its EV might with i7, iX, i4 and iX1

BMW Group India is also participating at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 which is being held from 1st Feb to 3rd Feb in Delhi. The luxury manufacturer has decided to showcase its electric vehicles at the expo. BMW's lineup at Bharat Mobility Expo consists of i7, iX, i4 and iX1. Apart from this, there is also the Mini 3-door Cooper SE which is displayed at the pavilion.

BMW Group India is one of the most popular luxury automobile manufacturers when it comes to luxury electric cars. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As pioneers in automotive excellence, being part of a visionary event like Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is exciting for BMW Group India. Being the forerunners in the Indian electric luxury car segment, we are proudly showcasing our robust and diverse electric portfolio which has created ripples thanks to its combination of sustainability, performance and driving pleasure. We look forward to interacting with visitors who will have a unique opportunity to experience industry leading innovation and witness the future of mobility through BMW Group’s exceptional electric vehicles."

The following vehicles are displayed at BMW Group India pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024:

BMW i7

The i7 is BMW's flagship electric sedan. It is based on the 7-series but is pure electric. It is offered in two variants - xDrive60 M Sport and M70 xDrive. They are priced at ₹2.13 crore and ₹2.50 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.

BMW iX

The iX is a mid-size luxury electric SUV that is offered only in one variant. It is the xDrive 40 and it is priced at ₹1.16 crore ex-showroom. As per WLTP, the driving range of the iX is 425 km.

BMW i4

The i4 is someone who considers themselves an auto enthusiast. It is an electric sedan that is being sold only in one variant - eDrive40. The electric motor puts out 335 bhp and 430 Nm. BMW i4 starts at ₹72.50 lakh and goes up to ₹77.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

BMW iX1

The iX1 is the most affordable electric vehicle in BMW's lineup. It is an electric SUV based on the X1 SUV. BMW iX1 costs ₹66.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Mini 3-door Cooper SE

Mini Cooper has also gone electric with the 3-door Cooper SE. It is priced at ₹53.50 lakh ex-showroom.

