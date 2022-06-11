HT Auto
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter crosses 14,000 sales since 2019 launch

Bajaj Auto rolls out first Chetak electric scooter from new Akrudi manufacturing plant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2022, 10:01 AM
Bajaj Auto has recently informed that its Chetak electric scooter had crossed 14,000 unit sales mark since its introduction back in 2019. Further to this announcement, the company further added that it currently has 16,000 bookings for the scooter.

Bajaj Auto recently inaugurated a new dedicated EV plant at Akrudi and also rolled out the first Chetak from the same facility. This new plant has been aimed to boost the production of the electric scooter to meet the growing demand in the segment. 

The new facility will also be used for the manufacturing of all the upcoming electric two-wheelers from Bajaj. In fact, the company is rumoured to be developing a new battery-powered scooter which was also spotted testing alongside the new Chetak a few months back. 

While there is no official confirmation yet, the new scooter could come out to be a longer-range version of the Chetak EV. It could also boast a longer list of features that will enable it to compete more aggresively against the existing set of electric scooters such as Ola S1 and TVS iQube. In fact, the latter has recently received an update. The 2022 iQube electric scooter was recently introduced in the market with new features and a longer range. 

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak Bajaj Chetak EV
