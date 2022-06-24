HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi E Tron Used Batteries To Power Electric Three Wheelers In India

Audi e-tron used batteries to power electric three-wheelers in India

Indian non-profit startup Nunam has collaborated with German auto giant Audi to use old EV batteries sourced from e-tron to use in e-rickshaws in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 03:46 PM
Audi e-tron battery modules to power electric three-wheelers in India.
Audi e-tron battery modules to power electric three-wheelers in India.
Audi e-tron battery modules to power electric three-wheelers in India.
Audi e-tron battery modules to power electric three-wheelers in India.

German auto giant Audi will be sharing used EV batteries from its e-tron to power commercial electric three-wheelers in India. Nunam, an India based non-profit startup, has tied up with the German carmaker to acquire used EV batteries to power e-rickshaws. The startup will launch three electric rickshaws in India using these batteries. The aim is to showcase how to use high-voltage batteries for second-life use.

The startup developed three such electric rickshaws equipped with used batteries from Audi e-tron EVs. Audi has showcased how these e-rickshaws will look like and perform. The electric rickshaws are powered by used batteries taken from Audi e-tron test vehicles. The e-rickshaws are expected to hit Indian roads for the first time as part of a pilot project early next year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
 
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Prodip Chatterjee, Cofounder of Nunam, said, “The old batteries are still extremely powerful. When used appropriately, second-life batteries can have a huge impact, helping people in challenging life situations earn an income and gain economic independence – everything in a sustainable way." Nunam is based in Berlin and Bangalore and is funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation.

Currently, electric three-wheelers or e-rickshaws plying on Indian roads are powered by lead-acid batteries, which have a relatively short service life. However, the second-life high-energy-density battery will be more than enough to run these comparatively low vehicle weight as they do not travel too fast or too far.

If successful, the pilot project could open up new avenues of recycling old electric car batteries to power new one. Chatterjee said, “Car batteries are designed to last the life of the car. But even after their initial use in a vehicle, they still have a lot of their power. For vehicles with lower range and power requirements, as well as lower overall weight, they are extremely promising. In our second-life project, we reuse batteries from electric cars in electric vehicles; you might call it electric mobility ‘lite’. In this way, we’re trying to find out how much power the batteries can still provide in this demanding use case."

Besides aiming to find a breakthrough in second-life usage of EV batteries, Nunam also aims to offer job opportunities for women in India through this project. The startup plans to provide the women workforce with the e-rickshaws to transport their goods.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 03:46 PM IST
TAGS: Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

All-black Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 variants launched. Check prices here
All-black Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 variants launched. Check prices here
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at ₹68.90 lakh
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 68.90 lakh
2022 Triumph Street Triple RS launched in India, gets a new colour
2022 Triumph Street Triple RS launched in India, gets a new colour
Hyundai teases Ioniq 6 EV with aerodynamic rear design and LED taillights
Hyundai teases Ioniq 6 EV with aerodynamic rear design and LED taillights
Nitin Gadkari approves Bharat NCAP, to share safety ratings of Indian cars
Nitin Gadkari approves Bharat NCAP, to share safety ratings of Indian cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city