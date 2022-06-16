HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi Drags Chinese Ev Maker Nio To Court Over Trademark Rights

Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights

Audi's lawsuit against Nio comes right ahead of the Chinese EV brand's planned entry in German market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 05:18 PM
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8. (Audi)
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8. (Audi)
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8. (Audi)
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.

German luxury car major Audi has filed a lawsuit against Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio in a Munich court over an alleged copyright infringement. The Volkswagen-owned luxury car giant claimed that Nio has violated an infringement of Audi's trademark rights, reports German publication Handelsblatt.

(Also read: Ferrari to pump in billions as it 'snubs' engines to 'woo' electrics)

The lawsuit by Audi claims that Nio's decision to christen two of its electric cars as ES6 and ES8 infringes the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, claims the report. Nio however, kept silent on the matter. Interestingly, Chinese auto manufacturers have been accused several times by global auto majors of copying the design and features of popular global models. The latest lawsuit filed by Audi too comes in a similar line.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 - 1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12 kmpl
₹1.58 - 1.59 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The move by Audi comes at a time when the premium Chinese electric car brand made most of its sales in China and entered the Norwegian market in May 2021. Also, Nio plans to launch its cars in Germany soon alongside other key European markets such as Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark before the end of this year. Nio has started selling its ES8 model in Norway but claimed that it plans to launch the ET7 electric sedan in Germany.

The Tesla rival Chinese EV manufacturer introduced its ES7 SUV with an impressive 930 km range and vehicle-to-load capabilities. This luxury electric SUV is claimed to come based on a second-generation high-efficiency e-drive platform with a SiC power module. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. The electric SUV is available in two different battery pack options - a 75 kWh pack and a 150 kWh battery. The smaller battery pack is capable of offering a 485 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 05:17 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Nio electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
Images of the BMW 3 Series sedan that has been nearly ripped off all its essential components.
Parked BMW 3 Series stripped off key components worth 17 lakh overnight
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch
Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch
Purosangue, first-ever Ferrari SUV, confirmed for September debut
Purosangue, first-ever Ferrari SUV, confirmed for September debut
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, ID.5 GTX get more standard features, sporty accents
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, ID.5 GTX get more standard features, sporty accents
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city