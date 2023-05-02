HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Sells 8,182 Units In April 2023, Sales Dip By 30% Month On Month

Ather Energy sells 8,182 units in April 2023, sales dip by 30% month-on-month

Ather Energy reported its sales for April 2023 and the electric two-wheeler maker sold 8,182 units last month registering a 117 per cent year-on-year growth, when compared to 3,779 units sold in April 2022. While annual volumes saw a healthy rise, the company saw a 30.39 per cent decline in sales month-on-month with 11,754 units sold in March this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 12:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather Energy revised the 450X lineup in April, slashing prices and discontinuing the 450 Plus
Ather Energy revised the 450X lineup in April, slashing prices and discontinuing the 450 Plus
Ather Energy revised the 450X lineup in April, slashing prices and discontinuing the 450 Plus
Ather Energy revised the 450X lineup in April, slashing prices and discontinuing the 450 Plus

The drop in sales comes despite Ather slashing prices of the 450X in April. The company explained the decline saying that the uncertainty around the FAME II policy had an impact on sales in April volumes. Ather Energy, along with several other electric OEMs were mired in a controversy last month surrounding the EV chargers being sold to customers at an extra cost. This was done to comply with the FAME II subsidy eligibility limit that was capped at 1.50 lakh (ex-factory).

Also Read : Ather 450X becomes more affordable, 450 Plus discontinued

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We delivered 8182 scooters in April, registering 117 per cent year-on-year growth. There has been a dip in sales this month when compared to March ‘23 due to the uncertainty around FAME II policy and its cascading impact. We continue to see a steady rise in demand across the country, and we are increasing our retail footprint to cater to the demand. Currently, we have 120 retail stores across 87 cities and over 1300 Ather Grid fast chargers."

The 2023 Ather 450X range now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, after FAME II subsidy)
The 2023 Ather 450X range now starts at 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, after FAME II subsidy)
The 2023 Ather 450X range now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, after FAME II subsidy)
The 2023 Ather 450X range now starts at 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, after FAME II subsidy)

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

After the government decided to pause the FAME II subsidy disbursal to players, Ather decided to revise its lineup last month, discontinuing the 450 Plus, while the 450X is now the only variant available in the standard and Pro Pack guise. The cost of the charger is now bundled into the new ex-showroom cost of the vehicle. The Ather 450X is now priced at 1.15 lakh for the base variant, going up to 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru after FAME II subsidy) for the Pro Pack with all the bells and whistles. Prices are down by 10,000-15,000 when compared to the older models.

The more attractive prices should give Ather the boost in sales it’s looking for. The manufacturer has also been expanding its operations pan India and currently has 120 experience centres across 87 cities. Ather is also working on expanding its charging network for 450 and 450X customers.

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather Energy sales auto sales 2023 auto sales april 2023 electric vehicle sales 2023 Ather 450X
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city