Ather Energy sales recover in August with 8,062 units sold of new 450 series

Ather Energy reported its sales for August 2023 and the electric two-wheeler maker showed a recovery in volumes for the last month. The Bengaluru-based start-up sold 8,062 units, registering a 25.77 per cent increase in year-on-year sales over 6,410 units sold in August 2022. Month-on-month volumes increased by 2.6 per cent when compared to July this year when the company sold 7,858 units.

However, Ather’s sales still remain underwhelming when compared to May 2023 when the company sold 15,256 units, its highest-ever monthly sales before the FAME II subsidy was revised from June onwards driving up the prices for its models. In a bid to combat the same, Ather introduced the updated 450 Series last month bringing the new entry-level 450S, along with the updated 450X to the market.

Speaking on the sales growth, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer - Ather Energy, said, “August was an exciting month for Ather, as we announced the launch of the new 450 Series of scooters. This launch allows us to reach a wider range of customers as we now have 3 products on the 450 platform at different price segments. The 450S, our latest entry-level model, breaks new ground in the 125cc performance scooter segment with a first-of-its-kind DeepView Display dashboard and a slew of innovative features. The refreshed 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery has a range of 115 km and is packed with new safety and performance features. Ather delivered 8062 units to our customers in August 2023."

Ather is confident that its new range will bring in the lost demand due to the price rise. The company said that it is ramping up production slowly based on the spike in pre-orders for new e-scooters, which should translate to better sales numbers in September. More recently, the company announced tie-ups with banks and NBFCs to make financing available along with a 60-month loan product, a first for electric two-wheelers.

“Since the launch, we have seen a spike in pre-orders for the new scooters. The production of the 450S and 450X (2.9 kWh) has been ramped up slowly and is expected to be at full throttle this month. With the refreshed product portfolio increasing customer accessibility to our scooters and the festive season kicking off, we are confident of capturing a larger market share in the coming months," Phokela added further.

