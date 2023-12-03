Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Electric Scooters Can Beat Petrol Models With Better Resale Value, Claims Tarun Mehta

Ather 450 electric scooters promise 100,000 km battery life, claims brand's CEO

Ather Energy's 450 Series electric scooters have already garnered pretty good popularity across India. Factors such as a sporty design, a wide range of features including connected ones, and peppy performance have played crucial roles in enhancing the popularity of the Ather scooters in the country. Currently, Ather sells two electric scooters under its 450 series, which are the 450X and 450S. At a time when the rising demand and sales have been propelling high growth in the electric scooter industry in India, Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta believes that the Ather 450 series of electric scooters can fetch higher resale value than comparable petrol scooters.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM
Follow us on:
The Ather 450 series electric scooters come claiming that they have been built to compete with 125 cc petrol scooters.

Ather has claimed time and again that it doesn't target other electric scooters as rivals for its 450 series of scooters. Instead, Ather Energy has claimed that its electric scooters like 450X and 450S are built to compete with 125 cc internal combustion engine-powered petrol scooters in India. Fuelling that thought again, Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta has said that the Ather scooter's resale value will beat that of comparable petrol scooters any day.

Watch: Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.38 - 1.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450X
₹ 1.13 - 1.32 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ather Energy 450S
₹ 1.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
₹ 1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In a social media post on X (Previously Twitter), Mehta also claimed that Ather 450S and 450X come with battery packs that should consistently see a battery life of 100,000 kilometres. “Ather 450 series should consistently see battery life of 100k+ km. Early on we were conservative since field data was limited and we had built the first lithium battery packs for 2W in India. But the confidence continues to go up. And the best proof of the pudding is in our owners own stories like this one," he wrote, while also adding that, “Your Ather's resale value will beat that of comparable petrol scooters any day."

Meanwhile, Ather is working on its upcoming product 450 Apex, which is going to be the most powerful and high-performance electric scooter from the brand. The Ather 450 Apex has already been teased online and is expected to break cover in a few weeks, with sales likely to commence in early 2024.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450X Ather 450S 450X 450S electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Ather Energy
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS