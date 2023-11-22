Ather confirms working on family electric scooter and new 450X. Check details

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has confirmed that they are working on a family electric scooter for the Indian market. The new electric scooter has already been spotted testing on public roads wearing a black and white camouflage and it will be launched in 2024. Apart from this, the brand has also confirmed working on an evolution of the 450 series electric scooter which will make its debut in early 2024.

The spy shots revealed that the family scooter has a very clean design with slim headlamp and tail lamp units. There is a grab rail and a long and wide seat which means there should be plenty of room for the pillion and rider to move around. There is a side step also for the pillion and a flat floor making it easy for the rider to store stuff on the floorboard.

The scooter uses alloy wheels which means there are tubeless tyres. There is a disc brake in the front but it is not clear whether the scooter will use a hub-mounted motor or a belt-driven one. As of now, all scooters from Ather are using a belt-driven motor. The primary rival to the Ather's new family electric scooter will be the TVS iQube.

