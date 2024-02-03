HT Auto
Ather CEO says Rizta to get biggest seat in segment, compares to S1 Pro, Activa

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2024, 13:20 PM
The upcoming Ather Rizta family electric scooter will get the biggest seat in the segment as CEO Tarun Mehta shared images comparing the same with the
...
Ather Rizta Seat comparison
The Ather Rizta is likely to be larger than other family scooters with the manufacturer promising better comfort and space (X/Tarun Mehta)
Ather Rizta Seat comparison
The Ather Rizta is likely to be larger than other family scooters with the manufacturer promising better comfort and space

Ather Energy’s co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta has been sharing posts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the seat on the upcoming Rizta family electric scooter. Mehta claimed that the Rizta’s seat would be the biggest in the segment while comparing it with two popular offerings. The first post compared the seat on the Ather Rizta with the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, while the second post compared it with the scooter segment leader, the Honda Activa.

In his post, Mehta wrote, “There are a lot of folks who love @atherenergy but wanted a bigger scooter from us. So when we were designing our family scooter we made sure we tick that box. I wanted to give you all a sneak peek of what we mean by "bigger." To give you a perspective, here is the seat of one of India's electric scooters. And here is the seat of Ather Rizta. This will be the biggest seat in the market!"

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter for the first time, name confirmed

Ather has been promising that the Rizta will be designed for comfort and more family-oriented audiences, which is why it will have a larger footprint than the 450X. Going by the images, the Rizta’s seat will be substantially larger and wider than the 450X, which should translate to substantially better comfort as well.

Previous teasers have also previewed a longer and flatter floorboard, which should be more spacious to keep bags, knick-knacks, or even a gas cylinder, which is a common practice across the country. The longer seat should also be more comfortable for three. We should mention that it is illegal to carry more than two passengers on a two-wheeler. However, the Rizta’s seat should easily accommodate two adults and a child. Alternately, carrying luggage behind the rider should be much simpler now.

Interestingly, Ather dropped the teaser on the same day as Ola Electric’s launch of the new S1 X 4 kWh variant. There’s no word on the specifications yet and Ather will reveal the Rizta in its entirety at the brand’s community day in July this year. The new model should also sport a decent range, tech, as well as larger under-seat storage. Pricing will play a crucial role given the family scooter buyer is also cost-conscious about their purchase.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2024, 13:20 PM IST
