Ather 450X Gen 3 vs TVS iQube ST: Specs, Riding range, price comparison

Both the scooters went on sale in the Indian market in 2020 and now both have received some major updates.

Ather recently launched the Gen 3 of the 450X electric scooter. It is one of the most tried and tested electric scooters currently in the Indian market. With the Gen 3, the manufacturer made some substantial updates. One of the key rivals of the Ather is the TVS iQube which was also updated this year.

Ather 450X Gen 3 vs TVS iQube ST: Specs

With the 2022 update, Ather updated the battery pack of the Gen3. It now gets a 3.9 kWh battery pack as compared to a 2.9 kWh which was offered on the Gen2. Ather has not updated the motor. So, it still is a 6 kW motor that produces a peak torque output of 26 Nm.

The iQube ST gets a 4.56 kWh battery pack and the electric motor has a capacity of 4.4 kW motor. The torque output is rated at 33 Nm.

Ather 450X Gen 3 vs TVS iQube ST: Riding range

The base and S variants of the TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.

With the Gen3, Ather has increased the riding range from 85 km to 105 km. The battery can be topped up to 80 per cent in 4 hours and 30 minutes. On the other hand, TVS is claiming a riding range of 145 km on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in 4 hours or 2 hours 30 minutes depending on the charger that the buyer use.

Ather 450X Gen 3 vs TVS iQube ST: Looks

Both the scooters look very different. The Ather 450X has sporty and sharp-looking body panels. The manufacturer decided to retain the styling for the Gen 3 from the Gen 2. Then there is the iQube which looks like a conventional scooter. It has a bit of a boxy design. Both the scooter do get LED lighting all over.

Ather 450X Gen 3 vs TVS iQube ST: Features

In terms of features, both the scooters are pretty close. There is a TFT touchscreen that shows various information about the scooter, different riding modes, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, OTA updates and a lot more. For 2023, Ather updated the 450X with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM whereas the TVS offers geo-fencing and a dedicated joystick to control the screen.

Ather 450X Gen 3 vs TVS iQube ST: Hardware

Both the scooters are running on 12-inch wheels and tubeless tyres. TVS' tyres measure 90/90 section, the same is also true for Ather's a front tyre. With the 2022 update, Ather increased the width of the rear tyre to100/80.

Braking duties are done by a disc in the front of both scooters. The difference is at the rear. Where the Ather gets a disc at the rear, the iQube gets a drum brake. Moreover, Ather also comes with CBS. Both the scooters get telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The only difference is that the unit on TVS offers adjustability.

Ather 450X Gen 3 vs TVS iQube ST: Price

The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1.57 lakhs after FAME II subsidies in Hyderabad. TVS has not yet announced the price of iQube ST. The S variant is priced at Rs. 1.3 lakhs after FAME II subsidies in Hyderabad. The upcoming ST will be priced higher than the S variant.

