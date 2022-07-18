HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather 450x Gen 3, Rival To Ola S1 Pro, To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Ather 450X Gen 3, rival to Ola S1 Pro, to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Ather 450X Gen 3 is essentially a facelift version of the second generation 450X electric scooter. The bookings for the 450X Gen 3 began last week, while the deliveries will start from July 20.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 14:02 PM
Ather 450X Gen3, rival to Ola S1 Pro, to launch on July 19.
Ather 450X Gen3, rival to Ola S1 Pro, to launch on July 19.
Ather 450X Gen3, rival to Ola S1 Pro, to launch on July 19.
Ather 450X Gen3, rival to Ola S1 Pro, to launch on July 19.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy will launch the 450X Gen 3 electric scooter tomorrow, July 19. The EV maker will launch the third generation model of its flagship electric scooter with updated features and other improvements. Ather 450X Gen 3 will take on rivals such as Ola S1 Pro amid rising competition between electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the high-speed e-scooter category.

Earlier we had reported about the changes 450X electric scooter is likely to come with. The upcoming new model is expected to get a bigger battery pack of 3.66 lithium-ion with a capacity of 74 Ah. The second generation models are offered with a battery pack of 2.9 kWh which offers a user a range of 116 km on a single charge. The bigger battery is expected to enhance the range of the electric scooter by another 30 kms on a single charge. This will put it directly up against Ola S1 Pro electric scooter which has a true range closer to 146 kms to be offered on 450X Gen 3 models.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Ather Energy has reportedly acquired ARAI certification before getting the nod to manufacture the new 450X electric scooter. This electric scooter may also feature different ride modes to amp up performance such as Warp Mode, Sport Mode, Ride Mode, Smart Eco Mode and Eco Mode.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ather is yet to share any information regarding how much time the upcoming facelift of the 450X electric scooter will take to get charged. The current model takes around 3.35 hours to get charged from zero to 80 per cent. It can also add up to 15 km of range in just 10 minutes if charged using a DC fast charger. The EV maker may also offer a new electric scooter with a smaller battery capacity.

Currently, Ather 450X electric scooter is offered at a price of 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the 450X Gen 3 model to be closer to 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy 450X Ather 450X Ather 450X Gen 3 450X Gen 3
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bookings for new 2022 Hyundai Tucson commence at ₹50,000
Bookings for new 2022 Hyundai Tucson commence at 50,000
Tesla's Chinese battery manufacturer is looking for sites in Mexico
Tesla's Chinese battery manufacturer is looking for sites in Mexico
Stellantis terminates Jeep venture with Chinese carmaker GAC
Stellantis terminates Jeep venture with Chinese carmaker GAC
What makes New BMW G 310 RR different from TVS Apache RR 310
What makes New BMW G 310 RR different from TVS Apache RR 310
Sri Lanka introduces National Fuel Pass amid emergency. What it means
Sri Lanka introduces National Fuel Pass amid emergency. What it means

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city