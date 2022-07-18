Ather 450X Gen 3, rival to Ola S1 Pro, to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Ather 450X Gen 3 is essentially a facelift version of the second generation 450X electric scooter. The bookings for the 450X Gen 3 began last week, while the deliveries will start from July 20.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy will launch the 450X Gen 3 electric scooter tomorrow, July 19. The EV maker will launch the third generation model of its flagship electric scooter with updated features and other improvements. Ather 450X Gen 3 will take on rivals such as Ola S1 Pro amid rising competition between electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the high-speed e-scooter category.

Earlier we had reported about the changes 450X electric scooter is likely to come with. The upcoming new model is expected to get a bigger battery pack of 3.66 lithium-ion with a capacity of 74 Ah. The second generation models are offered with a battery pack of 2.9 kWh which offers a user a range of 116 km on a single charge. The bigger battery is expected to enhance the range of the electric scooter by another 30 kms on a single charge. This will put it directly up against Ola S1 Pro electric scooter which has a true range closer to 146 kms to be offered on 450X Gen 3 models.

Ather Energy has reportedly acquired ARAI certification before getting the nod to manufacture the new 450X electric scooter. This electric scooter may also feature different ride modes to amp up performance such as Warp Mode, Sport Mode, Ride Mode, Smart Eco Mode and Eco Mode.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ather is yet to share any information regarding how much time the upcoming facelift of the 450X electric scooter will take to get charged. The current model takes around 3.35 hours to get charged from zero to 80 per cent. It can also add up to 15 km of range in just 10 minutes if charged using a DC fast charger. The EV maker may also offer a new electric scooter with a smaller battery capacity.

Currently, Ather 450X electric scooter is offered at a price of ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the 450X Gen 3 model to be closer to ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: