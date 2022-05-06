HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles All New Tata Ace Ev Launched In India With 154 Km Range

All-new Tata Ace EV launched in India with 154 km range

 The Tata Ace EV has been introduced as an advanced zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2022, 04:26 PM
The new Tata Ace EV is an electrified version of the company's much popular Ace commercial vehicle.
The new Tata Ace EV is an electrified version of the company's much popular Ace commercial vehicle.
The new Tata Ace EV is an electrified version of the company's much popular Ace commercial vehicle.
The new Tata Ace EV is an electrified version of the company's much popular Ace commercial vehicle.

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the new Ace EV in the market. The new model comes out as an electrified version of the company's much popular Ace commercial vehicle. The Ace EV has been introduced as an advanced zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV).

The new electric Ace has been introduced exactly 17 years after the introduction of the original Ace. The company says that the Ace EV has been developed to serve a variety of ‘intra-city applications’.

While the regular ICE-powered Ace has been priced starting from 4 lakh up to 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the new ACE EV is likely to retail from 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tata Motors aims to bring multiple EVs for buyers across segments)

The company has also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV. Under this, it will be delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV to these firms.

The company says that it aims to revolutionalise the commercial EV segment with the new launch. “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, on the launch of the new model.

He added, “It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically-advanced, clean and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles."

 

First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 04:25 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Ace Tata Ace EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

CATL planning EV battery production in United States: Sources
CATL planning EV battery production in United States: Sources
India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units
India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units
Hero XPulse 200 4V receives new projector headlight setup
Hero XPulse 200 4V receives new projector headlight setup
Volkswagen, Microsoft join hands to introduce augmented reality HoloLens in cars
Volkswagen, Microsoft join hands to introduce augmented reality HoloLens in cars
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India with riding modes
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India with riding modes

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city