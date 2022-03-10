HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 2022 Volkswagen Id.buzz Reborn As Electric Avatar Of Kombi From The Past

2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz reborn as electric avatar of Kombi from the past

Volkswagen ID.Buzz aims to continue the legacy of the Kombi or Bulli almost 72 years after the carmaker assembled the first editions of the iconic vehicle. Though still in prototype stage, ID.Buzz is expected to hit production soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 07:02 AM
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz reborn as electric avatar of Kombi from the past.
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz reborn as electric avatar of Kombi from the past.
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz reborn as electric avatar of Kombi from the past
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz reborn as electric avatar of Kombi from the past.
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz reborn as electric avatar of Kombi from the past.

Volkswagen has taken the covers off the ID.Buzz, an electric microbus or van inspired by the iconic vehicle of the fifties and sixties nicknamed Kombi or Bulli. The vehicle, which is mostly associated with the hippy movement, was unveiled during a global premiere on Wednesday. 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is expected to hit the production line soon as the carmaker aims to launch it in the European markets by the end of this year and in the US in 2024.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Volkswagen has unveiled two versions of the ID.Buzz. One is meant to carry passengers, while the other one is meant for commercial purposes to move cargo. The European version of the ID.Buzz has a wheelbase of 2,988 mm. Both ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo have a total length of 4,712 mm and a width of 1,985 mm. The height is 1,937 mm for the passenger version and 1,938 mm for the cargo version.

2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform, which will underpin future electric cars from the Volkswagen Group. Currently, 30 percent of the electric vehicles produced by the group are based on MEB. By 2025, Volkswagen aims to take the figures to 80 percent.

(Also see pics of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz)

Ralf Brandstatter, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, “The ID. Buzz is a genuine icon for the electric era. A car, the likes of which only Volkswagen can build. In the 1950s, the Volkswagen Bulli stood for a new feeling of automotive freedom, independence and great emotion. The ID. Buzz picks up on this lifestyle and transfers it into our time: emission-free, sustainable, fully networked and now ready for the next big chapter: autonomous driving. With this car, we are bringing together the core themes of our ACCELERATE strategy in one product for the first time."

 

Interior of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus.
Interior of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus.
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz reborn as electric avatar of Kombi from the past
Interior of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus.
Interior of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus.

Volkswagen said the first five-passenger versions of the ID.Buzz will come with a 82-kWh battery and a 201-horsepower electric motor with a 145 kmph top speed. Volkswagen said that the battery can be recharged from 5 percent to 80 percent in just 30 minutes using a fast charger. In Europe, bidirectional charging will allow the vehicle to provide electricity to homes when needed.

The US version of the ID.Buzz will have a longer wheelbase and will be able to seat six passengers.

Volkswagen has not shared any details about the battery or engine of the ID.Buzz, the North American heir to the original T1 microbus. However, the German carmaker said that it will offer more variations in battery capacity in the ID.Buzz from next year.

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 07:02 AM IST
TAGS: ID.Buzz 2022 ID.Buzz ID.Buzz 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz ID.Buzz microbus ID.Buzz Kombi Kombi ID.Buzz electric van Electric vehicle EVs Electric car Volkswagen
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city