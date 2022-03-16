Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far

Two-wheelers are dominating the electric vehicle sales in the national capital as e-two-wheelers contributed 55% of the total such vehicles registered since January this year in the city, as per official data. Out of 10,707 electric vehicles registered between January and March 14 this year in Delhi, 5,888 of them were e-two wheelers.

The remaining 45 per cent registered electric vehicles include e-rickshaws, e-cars, e-buses, electric light goods carrier, and e-carts. In January, 1,760 electric two-wheelers were registered in the city, while in February the number rose to 2,383. Whereas in the first 14 days of March, a total of 1,745 electric two-wheelers were already registered.

The trend indicates that the demand of electric bikes and electric scooters in the city is increasing, which implies that there is a noticeable shift in private transport from vehicles run by fossil fuels to those run on electricity. "This is also because of the government's dedicated efforts to create necessary charging infrastructure in the city," a government official told PTI.

The number of electric four-wheelers has also increased in the city between January and March 14. While only 147 electric cars were registered in the city in January, the number rose to 205 by the end of February. Seventy electric cars have been registered in the city till March 14.

Only one electric bus was registered in the city in January, whereas the number rose to 12 in February. So far in March, five e-buses were shown registered in the data. A total of 1,022 e-rickshaws were registered in January, and 1,172 in February, while as many as 586 e-rickshaws have been registered in March so far, as per government data.

To further boost electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the city, the Delhi government has announced setting up of 100 e-vehicle charging stations across "prime locations" by June 27. These 100 charging stations will have 500 charging points while the charge for using the station facility will be ₹2 per unit (Read full report here).

