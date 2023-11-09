EICMA is the most prestigious automotive event meant for two-wheelers

Published Nov 09, 2023

EICMA 2023 has witnessed a strong participation from the Indian brands

Major Indian brands Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield and Ultraviolette Automotive have showcased their EVs at the 2023 EICMA

Hero MotoCorp showcased Vida V1 Pro at the event alongside Vida V1 Coupe, which gets a single-seat configuration

Hero MotoCorp plans to launch the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter in Europe in mid-2024

The Himalayan Electric from Royal Enfield came as a surprising concept bike at EICMA

It previews a fully electric Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure bike that is based on Himalayan 452 and set for launch in 2025

Another exciting Indian EV showcased at EICMA is the Ultraviolette F99 racing platform previewing a super-sportsbike

It comes with host of updates compared to the model showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and promises 265 kmph top speed

This sportsbike promises 0-100 kmph sprint in 3 seconds with 120 bhp peak power output
