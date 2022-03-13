Delhi govt launches web portal for buying, registering electric autos

HT Auto
The Delhi government announced the launch of an online portal called My EV to facilitate the purchase and registration of electric autos in the city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM
File photo of used for representational purpose.

The Delhi government has launched an online portal called My EV to facilitate the purchase and registration of electric autos in the city. It announced it will also give 5 per cent interest subvention on the purchase of e-autos on loans under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy. 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot informed that the online portal will offer several options of approved vehicles to interested people and will also ensure they receive the interest subvention on their loans via a smooth automated channel.

“The interest rate subvention provided on electric autos will provide an additional incentive of 25,000 over the purchase incentive of 30,000," an official statement from the ministry said.

The statement also informed the interest subvention of 5 per cent on loans on the purchase of EVs will be in addition to the applicable purchase incentive of 30,000 and scrapping incentives of up to 7,500 under the Delhi EV Policy. “Through this scheme, an electric auto consumer will be able to avail up to 25,000 additional benefit," it further added.

Also read | What's driving Delhi to be the EV capital of India? 

The portal will enable the Letter of Intent (LoI) holders to purchase e-autos and claim the incentives provided by the Delhi government. A total of 4,261 LOIs for e-autos are being given with a 33 per cent reservation for women. The government has collaborated with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to develop the website for this purpose and the portal has been made accessible to all users on the website of the transport department.

Also read | Delhi to set up EV cell with aim to be ‘electric vehicle capital of India’  

The Delhi government stated although the scheme is currently operational for electric autos, it will soon be available on lithium-ion-based e-rickshaws, e-carts and electric light goods vehicles in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi EV Policy e-autos EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
