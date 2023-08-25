HT Auto
Committed to delivering highest safety standards across range: Hyundai on Bharat NCAP

The much-awaited and sought-after Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) was launched earlier this week. The new car safety programme rolled out by the Indian government first took shape nearly a decade ago and will roll out from October 1 onwards. Congratulating the government for its efforts, India’s second-largest carmaker, Hyundai said that it is committed to delivering the highest safety standards across its complete product range.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2023, 19:51 PM
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios crash tested by the Global NCAP | Image used only for representational purpose
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios crash tested by the Global NCAP | Image used only for representational purpose

India is the fifth auto market globally to get its new car safety assessment programme to improve vehicle safety. Under Bharat NCAP, carmakers will be able to send their cars for voluntary testing from next month onwards under the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Bharat NCAP will also have the authority to select cars manufactured in India or imported into the country for random crash testing. The process aims to make new cars safer for Indian roads while ensuring the made-in-India cars meet global safety standards.

Also Read : We will be volunteering to get our cars crash tested: Maruti on Bharat NCAP

Welcoming the Bharat NCAP, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We welcome the BNCAP safety initiative by Govt. of India and believe this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all. At Hyundai Motor India, we remain committed to delivering the highest safety standards across our entire product range."

Hyundai has not confirmed it it will be sending some of its cars for voluntary testing new the Bharat NCAP. The cars will undergo a series of crash tests including front impact, side pole impact, side barrier impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Pedestrian Safety Compliance, and more. The program plans to add rear crash protection and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Lane Departure Warning at a later stage.

Also Read : Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP: Similarities and differences explained

The cars will need to secure a minimum score of 27 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 41 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP) to get a five-star safety rating. For a minimum of three-star safety rating, the cars need to be equipped with six airbags, ESC, pedestrian protection compliant front design and seatbelt reminder for front seats. Over 30 models are already lined up for testing under the Bharat NCAP.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2023, 19:36 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat NCAP Global NCAP Hyundai Hyundai India Hyundai cars car safety

