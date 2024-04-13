YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam brings home the Land Rover Defender

Popular YouTube star and actor Bhuvan Bam has brought home the new Land Rover Defender SUV. The actor was recently spotted arriving in his new Defender, finished in all-black. Bam appears to have opted for the Defender 110, which is the five-door version, and also the most popular iteration of the SUV. The Land Rover Defender is one of the most popular SUVs from the British automaker globally and has a strong following. It's unclear as to which version of the Defender Bam opted for.

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most popular SUVs from the British automaker globally and the luxury off-roader is priced from ₹97 lakh (ex-sho

The Land Rover Defender is priced from ₹97 lakh, going up to ₹1.49 lakh, depending on the variant. The luxury off-roader is massive in proportions with the Defender 110 measuring 5,018 mm in length, 2,008 mm in width and 1,967 mm in height, with a 3,022 mm-long wheelbase. The SUV has a maximum water-wading depth of 900 mm.

Also Read : Most powerful Land Rover Defender Octa to debut this year

The Land Rover Defender is offered with a host of engine options in India including a plug-in hybrid

Power comes from a host of engine options starting from the 2.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre diesel, a 5.0-litre petrol V8 and a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid. The engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It also gets a permanent four-wheel drive system with a locking centre differential and active rear-locking differential. Land Rover has equipped the Defender with its Terrain Response System that adjusts the suspension, depending on the terrain via pre-select modes.

While the styling remains butch yet modern, the cabin is upmarket and functional. The SUV gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a head-up display, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest gen Pivi Pro UI, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, ClearSight view and more. The front seats are electrically adjustable while the SUV also gets a Meridian sound system.

The Defender also comes equipped with an air suspension that will raise or lower the height to tackle difficult terrain. Land Rover also offers a host of accessory packs with the SUV for further personalisation.

Also Watch: Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family

On the work front, Bhuvan Bam was last seen in the shows Tazaa Khabar and Rafta Rafta, both released in 2023. The digital star remains ever-popular on social media and has several projects in the pipeline as an actor and producer including the second season of Tazaa Khabar.

The Land Rover Defender is popular amongst celebrities with the likes of Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, and more, owning examples of it. The Defender takes on the Jeep Wrangler in the segment, which incidentally is due for a generation change very soon in India.

First Published Date: